Olivier Giroud amongst LAFC and Club América match-worn shirts auctioned in support of LA Fire Relief

LAFC and Club América have today joined forces in partnership with MatchWornShirt, the world’s largest match-worn memorabilia auction platform, to raise funds for ongoing relief efforts following January’s devastating fires in Los Angeles.

Multiple match-worn and signed LAFC and Club América shirts from their 2-1 pre-season friendly are now available for bidding on through MatchWornShirt’s website and app until Wednesday 26th February.

Fans and collectors can bid on shirts, including those worn by Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris with net proceeds being donated to support those affected by the tragic fires.

This marks MatchWornShirt’s first-ever auction with an MLS team, as they expand to the US, adding to their global club partnerships which includes Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and A.C. Milan.

Bob Zonderwijk, Co-Founder of MatchWornShirt, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to unite LAFC and Club América, alongside fans and collectors, to support those impacted by the tragic fires in LA. “It’s fantastic to see football coming together during such a particularly difficult period and we’re deeply honoured to support LAFC and Club América as part of this brilliant cause.”

Every donation helps to provide vital support to the relief efforts across Los Angeles. To get involved and bid on an LA FC or Club América shirt, please head to MatchWornShirt’s website or app.