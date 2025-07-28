Only the best for World Spritz Day!
According to Drinks International’s Annual Brand Report, Spritz-style serves are among the fastest-growing globally, with a 43% increase in menu presence across leading venues in the past year alone. Why? Because they’re light, sessionable, stylish and undeniably Instagrammable.
And right at the forefront of this sparkling revolution are three extraordinary Italian brands you needto know: ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto, SAVOIA Rosso, and SAVOIA Orancio. All of which can be enjoyed simply over ice with prosecco without the addition of soda water, thanks to the exceptional quality and balance of their ingredients, meaning there’s no need to dilute or offset any bitterness.
Often dubbed “liquid art,” ITALICUS is crafted with Calabrian bergamot and Italian botanicals for a citrus-forward profile that reinvents the Spritz with elegance. It’s also one of the most awarded aperitivo brands in the world, with over 40 accolades, including Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and is fast becoming a must-stock in discerning bars and homes alike.
Recently crowned World’s Best Aperitif at the World Liqueur Awards, SAVOIA Rosso offers a rich, bittersweet balance of vermouth and bitter liqueur in one, designed by Italicus founder Giuseppe Gallo. It creates a deeper, red-hued Spritz that’s redefining Italian classics with bold modernity.
The newest gem in the ItalSpirits portfolio, SAVOIA Orancio is a radiant, citrus-driven aperitivo blending sweet orange, mandarin, and bitter botanicals. It just won Gold at Tales of the Cocktail 2025 in New Orleans and earned 3 Stars at the Great Taste Awards — one of the few aperitivi ever to do so. It’s sunshine in a glass, and the Spritz star to watch this summer.
Salute!
