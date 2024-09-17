Perfect jewellery for Autumn and Winter seasonal colour palette

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Using seasonal colour analysis, jewellery experts have identified the jewellery that harmonises with those belonging to the autumn or winter colour palette.

Seasonal colour analysis guides have been popping up across TikTok, racking up almost 280,000 uses. The technique categorises your natural palette as Spring, Summer, Autumn, or Winter based on the tones in your skin and hair.

Typically used to guide clothing choices, jewellery experts at F Hinds have created a guide to the gemstones and metals each colour season should opt for, sourcing insight from the colour analysis experts at House of Colour.

F Hinds asked Claire Bannister, Managing Director at House of Colour to provide advice on the types of jewellery that should be in each colour season’s jewellery box.

The colour seasons correspond to possible variations of a person’s natural colour palette, whether their undertones are warm and golden, or cool and ashy, as well as the depth of their overall colouring.

“Winters and Spring need bright colours whilst Summer and Autumns are more muted in their hue and tone,” explains Bannister. “The first two are people who look better in cool, blue based colours, the latter two need warmer, yellow based colours to complement their skin tone.”

The good news is that diamonds are neutral, and so work on everyone. House of Colour’s advice when wearing diamonds is to ensure they’re paired with the correct metal to best show off the stone against your skin.

For each season, the metals that will work best are:

Spring: Bright gold, and Springs may also be able to combine silver and gold metals in the same piece

Summer: Platinum, silver, white gold, and rose gold

Autumn: Gold, antique gold, and copper

Winter:Platinum, silver, white gold, and gunmetal

Of course, gemstones are a key consideration, often forming the centrepiece of an engagement ring, necklace, or a pair of earrings.

But depending on your colour season, some gemstones will work perfectly against your skin while others won’t have as much sparkle. Using colour analysis and the insight from House of Colour, F Hinds can provide the following guide to gemstones and jewellery by colour season.

What jewellery should those belonging to the Autumn/Winter colour palette use?

Autumn

When it comes to the metal for your jewellery then, silver and white gold can look too cool and will clash with your skin. Bannister’s advice is that an Autumn is better suited to gold or copper, as these warmer colours harmonise well with Autumn colour palettes.

Warm yellows are a staple of an Autumn’s wardrobe, and you can easily utilise this in a gemstone by opting for an oval citrine stone on a gold band to perfectly accentuate the autumnal colours of your wardrobe.

Winter

Winters are the season of contrast – typical Winter tones will have hair and eye colours at a high contrast to skin tones, and this focus on contrast subsequently makes its way into style advice for this season.

Being blessed with the ability to maximise contrast in your clothes and accessories means you can go for the bright and bold gemstones without fear of the colour washing you out.

Those looking for a cooler, wintery look might opt for emerald and white gold, or if you want to go big on contrast, sapphire jewellery will enhance your natural colour palette.

Jeremy Hinds, Sales Development Director at F Hinds said: “We’ve noticed plenty of colour analysis guides that aim to help determine the colours that should feature prominently in a person’s wardrobe, by determining their natural tones and the colours that can enhance, rather than diminish, those hues.

“At F Hinds we know that accessories can make an outfit shine, but it’s not always easy to know whether you’re better suited to silver or gold, and what gemstones will work the best for you. Whether you’re a Spring, Summer, Autumn or Winter, we hope that this guide can be beneficial.”