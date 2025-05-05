Pizza Punks Liverpool launches bold new lunch menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pizza Punks is taking a bold stand against the rising costs impacting the hospitality industry by keeping their prices accessible, even amid increases in minimum wage and higher employer National Insurance contributions.

Staying true to their ethos of putting people over profits, the brand has unveiled a brand-new lunch menu featuring inflation-busting offers designed to deliver exceptional value without compromising quality. This initiative highlights Pizza Punks' commitment to putting people over profits.

Pizza Punks is flipping the lunch game on its head with the launch of its brand-new lunch menu, Enjoy our massive 18” NY slices starting from just £4.50 or savour a selection of our beloved 12” sourdough pizza and Sandoughs for only £9.95, available Monday to Friday, 12PM–4PM!

Crafted with our signature handmade, 72-hour double-fermented sourdough, this menu blends the soul of Neapolitan pizza with the punch and attitude of New York slices. In fact, our pizza is best described as the love child of a Neapolitan and a New York Pizza – with all the good looks of its beautiful mother from Naples mixed with the bite and attitude of its father from New York.

So many toppings to choose from!

This is not Neapolitan Pizza, this is not New York Pizza – this is Pizza Punks. Whether you’re craving a giant quarter-slice of New York Pizza, a Sandough - our epic pizza-sandwich hybrid made from fermented dough and stuffed to the edge , a classic 12” sourdough pizza, or our flavour Loaded Garlic Bomb, this new menu delivers nothing but serious flavour and punk energy.

Signature Lunch Dishes to Try: Sandoughs: A perfect blend of pizza and sandwich, our Sandoughs are made using our 72hr double fermented pizza sourdough, baked whilst you watch, before being stuffed with all kinds of savoury goodness.

We then throw them back into the oven to melt all the f lavours into one incredible sourdough sandwich. This stuffed Sandough, is about to become your new obsession. LUNCH MENU MENU New York Slices: Enormous ¼ slices of double-baked 18” pizza, served with Parmesan Snow and a Hot Honey Drizzle. Loaded Garlic Bombs: The ultimate sidekick to your lunch.

These indulgent dough bombs are loaded with flavour and drizzled in our signature hot honey, brushed with garlic butter, topped with a blizzard of Parmesan snow. Loaded garlic bombs are melty, messy, and made to blow your tastebuds away.

Enjoy a sharing experience with the lunch menu

Choose your explosion:

• Unloaded – Garlic butter, hot honey, parmesan

• Cheese & ’Nduja – Spicy, gooey perfection

• Mac & Cheese with Candied Jalapeños – Sweet heat meets cheesy melt

The new lunch menu from Pizza Punks is competitively priced

• Gorgonzola & Bacon Chilli Jam – Rich, smoky, sharp, and a little bit naughty.

Menu highlights include:

12” Sourdough pizza Hawaiirn-Bru – featuring Irn-Bru ham hock, caramelised pineapple, and scotch bonnet hot sauce.

Buffalo Chicken NY Slice – white sauce, buffalo chicken, candied jalapeños, and garlic mayo.

Pizza Punks Liverpool has a brand new lunch menu

Birria Melt Sandough – brisket, nacho cheese, Pico de Gallo, and candied jalapeños.

Crazy Capreses Sandough - A bold twist on a classic — creamy burrata paired with sweet balsamic vine tomatoes, peppery rocket, and a rich basil mayo, all finished with a touch of smoked salt.

The Punk Club Sandough - A hearty sandough with streaky bacon, fried egg, garlic-marinated chicken, and more, all layered in a crisp, flavour-packed sourdough.

For even more sides, dive into Punks Chicken Wings, Mac n’ Cheese (vegan and classic options), and our fresh Tomato & Rocket Salad.

Vegetarian and vegan options are available for an inclusive, rebellious lunch experience.

Pizza Punks continues to redefine what it means to eat lunch – bold, affordable, and unapologetically creative.