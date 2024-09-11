Poundland unveils new ‘Bag for Life’ range featuring ‘pop art’ images of most popular brands
What’s one of Poundland’s best-selling items?
Surprising to some, it’s the discounter’s £1 and £1.50 bags for life which have become collectors’ items because of the ever-changing range of slogans and images.
There’s approximately 91 bags sold every minute, are fully recyclable and are made from 100pc recycled materials. The bags are available in over 800 Poundland stores right across the UK.
And Poundland is now launching a brand new range of licensed £1.50 Bags for Life featuring iconic pop art images of some of its customers’ favourite items from pringles to baked beans to Kellogg’s corn flakes.
The bags come in 10 different varieties and begin to arrive in stores this week.
The Heinz baked bean bags come in two different styles and Poundland asked South Wales legend ‘Captain Beany’ - the man who ran the only museum in the world dedicated to Baked Beans - to come and launch the new bag range at its huge store at Cardiff’s Valegate retail park.
At the biggest Poundland in Wales, Captain Beany performed the kids ‘baked beans’ song from his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent.
Captain Beany, who claims to come from the Planet Beanus has been a fundraiser for many charities in South Wales over his lifetime dedicated to the humble baked bean.
He and Poundland used the appearance at the Valegate store to raise money for Ty Hafen Children's Hospice based in Cardiff.
Captain Beany is planning a future skydive for the hospice and his just giving page is at
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.