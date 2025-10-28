Power Casual: How the UK is Redefining Office Style

Back to office fashion

As more people head back into the office, wardrobes are undergoing a transformation.

Across the UK, employees are embracing a smarter yet more relaxed approach to dressing. A new survey from off-price retailer TK Maxx shows office staff are updating their wardrobes to reflect the modern workplace: stylish, adaptable, and, above all, comfortable.

This shift is driven by hybrid work patterns, with over a third of employees (38%) spending more days in the office than last year. Among younger professionals (aged 16–34), 62% say their wardrobe is now more formal, while this rises to 72% among senior staff (C-Suite and Senior Management). But while office wear is getting smarter, comfort rules — nearly half (47%) say it’s their top priority, ahead of looking professional (37%) or even dressing for the weather (33%). Over a third also admit that switching between home and office makes outfit choices “more confusing.”

Overall, 45% of office workers are dressing more formally than before — but “formal” has evolved. Today’s professionals are mixing “Smart” (27%) and “Smart Casual” (25%) styles, with versatile pieces like blazers bridging both worlds to deliver polish and practicality.

Workwear is a key investment: 72% of employees buy clothes specifically for the office, with 40% maintaining a dedicated “work-only” wardrobe. Younger workers are particularly likely to keep office attire separate from casualwear (16–24: 77%; 25–34: 81%), with an average spend of £119.75 per outfit. Men invest considerably more (£141) than women (£99).

For many, workwear is about more than just appearances. Over a quarter (28%) enjoy dressing for work as a way to showcase personal style, while 24% say the right outfit motivates them for the day ahead.

As the landscape of office fashion evolves, employees are increasingly investing in clothes that reflect their personal style while still meeting workplace expectations.

TK Maxx tips for modern workwear:

Invest in versatile staples: Timeless pieces like blazers, tailored trousers, and crisp shirts can be mixed and matched effortlessly.

Timeless pieces like blazers, tailored trousers, and crisp shirts can be mixed and matched effortlessly. Choose comfort with polish: Breathable fabrics, stretch fits, and smart silhouettes keep you comfortable from desk to dinner.

Breathable fabrics, stretch fits, and smart silhouettes keep you comfortable from desk to dinner. Add personality with accessories: Statement jewellery, bags, or shoes can elevate even the simplest outfit.