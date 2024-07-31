£10 million boom during European Championships
Major supermarkets saw beer, snacking, and frozen sales increase by £9.8 million during England’s campaign in the 2024 European Championships, an 18% increase compared to Euro 2020.
Analysis by retail data experts Reapp reveals one snacking brand saw sales shoot by over a quarter (27%) compared to the Euro 2020, suggesting more Brits are inclined to enjoy the football in the comfort of their own homes.
During Euro 2024, an additional £4 million in snacking sales was generated with beer sales generating an additional £1.38 million.
One major beer brand reported a daily sales increase of over 4,000 units in supermarkets during Euro 2024, equating to a daily sales increase of £45,900 compared to Euro 2020.
Among other categories, frozen pizza saw an increase in performance during the football frenzy. Across four major supermarkets, sales increased by 16%, equating to an increase in sales of £180,000.
James Lamplugh, Reapp Commercial Director, said: “This shift in consumer behaviour during the biggest football event of the year indicates the current importance of convenience and the ‘big night in’ experience for the consumer.
“Our data demonstrates how retailers and brands continue to diversify their product offerings in-store during major sporting events, increasing the likelihood of shoppers choosing affordability and convenience rather than watching the match at the pub.”
