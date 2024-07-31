£10 million boom during European Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sales including beer, snacking and frozen increased in supermarkets by 18% during the 2024 European Championships.

Major supermarkets saw beer, snacking, and frozen sales increase by £9.8 million during England’s campaign in the 2024 European Championships, an 18% increase compared to Euro 2020.

Analysis by retail data experts Reapp reveals one snacking brand saw sales shoot by over a quarter (27%) compared to the Euro 2020, suggesting more Brits are inclined to enjoy the football in the comfort of their own homes.

During Euro 2024, an additional £4 million in snacking sales was generated with beer sales generating an additional £1.38 million.

One major beer brand reported a daily sales increase of over 4,000 units in supermarkets during Euro 2024, equating to a daily sales increase of £45,900 compared to Euro 2020.

Among other categories, frozen pizza saw an increase in performance during the football frenzy. Across four major supermarkets, sales increased by 16%, equating to an increase in sales of £180,000.

James Lamplugh, Reapp Commercial Director, said: “This shift in consumer behaviour during the biggest football event of the year indicates the current importance of convenience and the ‘big night in’ experience for the consumer.

