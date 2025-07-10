Rachel Riley’s ultimate packing hack to fit over 700 summer holiday looks in one suitcase

Brainbox Rachel Riley is saving vital space in the nation’s suitcases this summer with a holiday packing hack that transforms three simple outfits into over 700 unique looks.

The lifeline comes after a new study* revealed that the average two-child family packs 48 outfits for a seven-day holiday.

The research from handheld steamer experts Philips also found that despite typically spending £200 on new holiday clothes, most of us (42%) will only wear half the clothes we pack.

For one in four (24%) packing is the most stressful part of a holiday with 85% not finishing until the night before departure. And even then over half (63%) of us will still have to sit on our suitcase to close it. A third (36%) of us have been stung with excess baggage fees.

Rachel Riley partners with Philips

Taking up most space in our suitcases are kids clothes (42%) followed by mum’s (36%) with dad (22%) last.

It comes as handheld steamers including Philips’ 5000 Series are becoming family holiday essentials - with unreliable hotel irons resulting in a third (33%) of us damaging our clothes on holiday, while one in five of us (22%) have found our clothes too creased to wear.

In response Philips enlisted the services of mum-of-two Rachel to help the nation pack smarter for their holidays this summer - with just THREE different tops and three different bottoms.

“That makes nine distinct looks,” she explains. “Chuck in three pairs of shoes and you’re already up to 27 individual outfits.

“With every added optional accessory, you increase your options. So, just two additional choices of headwear, two statement necklaces and two pairs of sunglasses gives over 700 unique combinations to choose from.”

Her hack has already been hailed by parents, who have described it as “genius”.

Lamprini Fameli, Senior Product Manager at Philips, commented: “Deciding what to pack for holiday is the ultimate conundrum.

“And with our new research demonstrating that we’re a nation of chronic, last-minute over-packers, who better to solve this quandary than Rachel Riley?

“Her brilliant advice will help us all pack smarter this summer - freeing up space for holiday essentials like our 5000 Series handheld steamer which will ensure every single one of your 700 holiday looks will be at its very best.”

