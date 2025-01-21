Ralph Christian launches affordable full carbon fibre watch case

The exclusive new product will be one of the first full carbon fibre watch cases.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Affordable luxury watch brand, Ralph Christian, has announced its first full carbon fibre watch case. The new product will be one of the best value carbon fibre watches on the market, and will be reinforced with stainless steel to make it water resistant.

Available in Ivory Slate, Petrol Blaze, and Polar Sun, the watch will be an extension of the brand’s best-selling Intrepid Sport range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meticulously engineered timepiece is designed for watch enthusiasts looking to make a statement, without stretching the budget. It will have an entry price of £580, making it one of the best value full carbon fibre watch cases available in the UK.

The high precision quartz movement is manufactured by Seiko and features 24-hour, day and date subdials, plus a 5 ATM water resistance.

Carbon fibre watches have gained popularity due to their lightweight, durable, and high-tech properties. Combined with a modern, unique aesthetic and association with high-performance industries, they appeal to both style-conscious buyers and performance-driven consumers.

Matthew Stein, Founder and CEO at Ralph Christian, said: “Carbon fibre represents a step forward in terms of both material science and design innovation, making it highly desirable among trend-conscious consumers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leading luxury brands have helped popularise carbon fibre watch cases by incorporating them into exclusive collections. At Ralph Christian, we want to make carbon fibre accessible for all watch lovers.”

Ralph Christian watches are handmade in small batches allowing the focus to be on creating quality watches, over quantity.Available to purchase now: https://ralphchristian.com/en-gb/collections/intrepid-sport-carbon-fibre-collection