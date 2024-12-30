Rare diamond Bixlers pendant inspired by UTC Octagon goes under hammer

Official Bixlers UFC Octagon Pendant

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and UFC Collectibles (managed by Memento Exclusives under license of UFC) are collaborating in a prestigious auction of extreme grandeur. The UFC Special-Edition Octagon Icon Pendant is a 1-of-1 luxury piece of jewelry that has been hand-crafted using among the rarest of materials. It is officially live on UFC Collectibles and is one of the highest valued items to land on the auction.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pendant – created by America’s oldest jeweler and the official licensed jeweler of UFC, Bixlers – pays tribute to the iconic UFC Octagon. A first-of-its-kind, this pendant features tiered layers of 18K gold and platinum and boasts over 380 natural gemstones of sawn diamonds, which are known for their complex crystal structure, and rare tsavorites (roughly 200 times rarer than emeralds). Each gemstone was set by hand in an exacting process.

Bixlers’ engineers created this exquisite jewelry in Bixlers’ Montreal atelier, which utilizes 99% renewable energy, 100% repurposed precious metals, and ethically sourced gemstones in all its handcrafted pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To protect the precious pendant, Bixlers has also designed a special Octagon-shaped glass case that will allow the striking piece to sit on a plinth made from leather, Corian and plated platinum. On the front of the stand and the display case, is a gold-plated plaque with Bixlers’ name.

Official Bixlers UFC Octagon Pendant

Combining the passion of the sport with fine artistry, this luxurious piece of jewelry is one-of-a-kind. It is available for an enthusiast and connoisseur to own – now on auction and running until 31st January 2025. Those looking to bid can do so at ufccollectibles.com.

Bixlers commented: "Bixlers is devoted to returning fine jewelry handcraft to America. The Octagon Icon Pendant represents the crown jewel of this pursuit."