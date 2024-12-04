Save money with a Smart Heater - Energy-efficient and more cost-effective

AENO Smart Heater

We know that the rising cost of energy bills is concerning to many right now, so it is a good idea to look at more energy-efficient and cost-efficient ways to heat your home. Technology is continually evolving, introducing heating options that are cleaner, more energy-efficient and more cost-effective. Compared to regular electric heaters, infrared panel heaters convert almost 100% of the electricity to heat, making them more energy-efficient and cost-efficient.

This Premium Eco Smart Heater is an eco-friendly infrared heater. It features a unique energy saving heating technology designed to help users save money.

Designed with infrared technology this Aeno heater is much cheaper to run compared to traditional heating systems. It uses an infrared and convection heating method for even heat distribution.

Download the Aeno App to your smartphone and you can set and control room temperature remotely so you can take the chill off before you arrive home!

It has an adjustable thermostat with a range from 0 - 40 °C.

Featuring a fall/tilt sensor the appliance will automatically switch off if a child or pet accidentally knocks it over.

The thin glass body is just 11mm wide creating a stylish look in any modern home or office.

The panel smart heater can be mounted horizontally or vertically to the wall or ceiling. There is also the option to fix legs (supplied) to make it freestanding.

How Does Infrared Heating Work?

Infrared radiation, or infrared light, is a type of radiant energy that is invisible to the eye but one that provides heat. Any object or even person can emit and absorb infrared radiation, like the way you feel the warmth of the sun on your skin and then transfer the heat to someone else in a hug. This type of heat is 100% natural, working to heat solid objects that are cooler. Infrared radiation warms objects and people, rather than just heating the air of the entire room, making it a much more energy-efficient solution. This makes infrared heating much more efficient than convection heating, which is the form of heating used by conventional radiators and oil or gas central heating systems. Convected heat warms the air only, which circulates uncontrollably and leaves the surrounding fabric of the room cool. Direct radiated heat warms everything it touches, bringing lasting, comfortable heat to your home whilst consuming less energy.

Now let’s summarise all of the ways that make infrared heaters more efficient than regular convection heaters…

Cost Efficient

Infrared heating is cost-efficient with proven savings of up to 60% compared to other conventional heating systems. They heat an area quicker than regular heaters, so do not need to be switched on as long. There are also no annual maintenance or servicing costs.

Energy Efficient

As discussed above, infrared heat is targeted; it heats the people and objects in a room, so less energy is wasted heating air, which is what regular convection heaters do. You can reach the desired temperature quicker, meaning the infrared heater does not need to be switched on for as long (which is another cost efficiency point). They produce no light or sound when running, so no energy is wasted.

Space Efficient

Infrared heaters are slim panels which can be freestanding or wall-mounted, meaning they don't take up valuable space. You may also need fewer infrared heaters than regular heaters as they are more effective at heating a room.

Health Efficient

Infrared heaters have many health benefits as they have no fan or convection to circulate dust, so they are particularly beneficial for those who suffer from allergies and asthma. Infrared heaters also keep walls dry due to the lack of air circulation, which means no damp, mould or rot.

Available from Curry’s RRP £259.00 - https://www.currys.co.uk/products/aeno-premium-eco-agh0003suk-smart-panel-heater-glossy-white-10269839.html?searchTerm=aeno