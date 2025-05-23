Say bonjour to KETTLE® chips' brand new flavours with Rachel Khoo!

Rachel Khoo KETTLE® Chips

KETTLE® Chips, alongside renowned chef and best-selling author Rachel Khoo, are bringing a touch of joie de vivre to your snack time with two new mouth-watering flavours; Honey Dijon Mustard and Brie & Caramelised Onion.

Handcooked to perfection, the new gourmet potato chips are made with KETTLE® Chips' signature real-food ingredient seasonings and bring a sophisticated flavour and je ne sais quoi to the premium snack brand. Honey Dijon Mustard delivers the perfect balance of sweet and tangy, with the warmth of authentic Dijon mustard mellowed by rich, golden honey. Whilst Brie & Caramelised Onion is pure indulgence, combining the creamy, nutty notes of brie with the deep, umami-rich sweetness of slow-cooked caramelised onions.

Each flavour is inspired by Rachel Khoo’s culinary journey in France, where she refined her culinary skills and developed a deep appreciation for exceptional ingredients and passion for French cuisine. Khoo’s cooking series and best-selling cookbook, The Little Paris Kitchen, catapulted her cooking career, bringing the essence of French cooking to life and now, thanks to KETTLE® Chips, also on the shelves of major retailers this summer.

On the new flavours inspired by her notable culinary experiences in France, Rachel Khoo, KETTLE® chef says: “These flavours are a love letter to my time in France where my culinary career began and I learned that great food starts with simple, high-quality ingredients. I hope these handcooked chips bring as much joy to your taste buds as they do mine!”

Hand-crafted with passion and care, KETTLE® Chips continues to push the boundaries of real ingredient flavour with these gourmet varieties, made with no artificial ingredients, gluten-free yet still deliver a rich, full-bodied taste perfect for any occasion.

Mark your calendars as Honey Dijon Mustard (130g) and Brie & Caramelised Onion (130g) are available in Waitrose and Morrisons now (RRP £2.65).