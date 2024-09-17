September’s birthstone rated one of Britain’s favourites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sapphire, amethyst and diamond are amongst the most popular birthstones as astrology expert reveals how they improve your focus and confidence

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After seeing a rise in gemstone jewellery sales, the experts at F.Hinds, decided to dig into this more to find out how many believe these striking stones offer health benefits, what the most popular crystals are, and what is influencing the nation’s rising interest in these.

Overall, their survey of 2,000 showed that the majority of people (53%) are open to the idea that crystals can help improve their wellbeing, and over a third (38%) use or wear them regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wanting to encourage love, or to feel comforted, and wanting to restore harmony and balance were also cited as popular reasons.

Topaz - blue gemstone

According to the survey, Britain’s top ten favourite crystals and gemstones include:

Amethyst (12.3%)

Diamond (11.2%)

Rose Quartz (5.9%)

Emerald (5.3%)

Aquamarine (4.9%)

Sapphire (4.8%)

Blue Topaz (3.7%)

Ruby (3.5%)

Jade (3.3%)

Alexandrite (3.1%)

Favourite crystal choice was informed first and foremost by aesthetic, with 42% saying they really like the colour or look of their favourite.

Feeling it has strong energy or healing power was the second most common reason (19%), and ‘following a fashion trend’ was the third (18.6%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It being their birthstone was also a common reason for the respondents (18%).

One in seven (14%) admitted they had been influenced to wear or try crystal therapy by a celebrity.

Jeremy Hinds, Sales Development Director at F.Hinds, commented: “We’ve been seeing a rise in demand for crystals and gemstone jewellery, and were interested to find out why this might be.

Our research shows that while celebrities and social influencers are helping raise awareness, there is genuine and widespread belief in the qualities and benefits that these stones can offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While we already knew these were popular, we were surprised to see the extent of this trend’s reach - there are over 19.2 billion TikTok views for posts tagging #crystals and 40 million posts using the same hashtag on Instagram. They really are incredibly popular, and interest only seems to be gaining momentum.

Looking at our sales data, we have seen a particular uplift in coloured gemstones this year. Sapphires are by far the most popular stones we sell right now, followed by Ruby and Tanzanite.

Blue Topaz is also highly sought-after too, and as it is classed as a semi-precious gemstone it is a little less expensive than some other options.

As we go into early 2024, we predict that yellow stones may start to grow in popularity too. Not only do they look fresh and vibrant, but some experts believe they can impact enthusiasm and confidence too, which is something many people seek out in the new year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Astrology expert Jessie Hutter added: “whether you're looking to get rid of bad energy, improve your focus, gain clarity, or gain confidence, there's a crystal or gemstone that suits a whole range of possibilities. Nature often has an answer to our problems, and crystals are an ancient, powerful system of healing”.

While, psychic Inbaal Honigman commented that “interacting with crystals in any way can be effective. The best way is the way that fits best around your life. If you’re a jewellery kind of person, then wearing crystals is best.”