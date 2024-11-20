Seven Kings jewellery: Christmas gifts supporting small businesses
Seven Kings designs and produces jewellery exclusively in the UK, using ethically sourced materials.
The small business is owned by Stephanie, who took short courses in Silversmithing and stone setting at Central Saint Martins, London before taking more intensive training at both Accademia Delle Arti Orafe and the Geradi Setting School in Rome. She hopes her designs will become future heirlooms,
Stephanie says “It’s so important to realise that when you buy from one independent business, you’re supporting so many more UK businesses and workers too. There’s a chain effect with each purchase from my shop that supports stone dealers, casting houses, suppliers of jewellery tools, metals and machinery... as well as other trades I interact with like CAD and graphic designers, accountants and more!
All products in the Etsy shop are ready-to-ship, so you can order until 21st December 2023 for delivery before Christmas. Products include; 'Ripple Huggies' textured to look like moving water, 'Bindi' Studs and Pendants that were inspired by Indian head adornments and an adjustable 'Seven Star Choker Chain' designed to be signature neckwear worn alone, or layered with necklaces. Prices start from £135.
Custom items can be ordered through @SevenKingsStudio on Instagram and TikTok