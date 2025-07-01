Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton host’s lululemon event ahead of Silverstone

lululemon ambassador Lewis Hamilton attends media event in London alongside lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald (left) and lululemon ambassador Charlie Dark MBE (right).

On Tuesday, 1st July, at London’s iconic Space House, lululemon ambassador Lewis Hamilton hosted a private event designed to inspire mindfulness, connection, and purpose. Joined by fellow lululemon ambassadors Charlie Dark MBE and Justin Knussi, Lewis guided attendees through a grounding mindfulness session.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier today, Lewis Hamilton joined fellow lululemon ambassadors and CEO Calvin McDonald at a private media event in London celebrating the brands’ current Metal Vent Tech campaign.

“There’s real energy being back in London this week. To be here with lululemon, celebrating a collection that’s become such a core part of my routine feels really exciting,” said Hamilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamilton, who was announced as a lululemon ambassador earlier this year, is the current face of its campaign “No Holding Back” highlighting the dedication it takes to be a champion through the rigours of daily physical and mental training, highlighting the brand’s latest men’s training apparel, including the Metal Vent Tech franchise.

lululemon ambassador Lewis Hamilton attends media event in London.

Guests experienced an immersive, meditative Slow Down Practice experience – a moment of guided reflection introduced personally by Hamilton – before listening to him in conversation with fellow lululemon ambassador Charlie Dark MBE. Together, they explored the concept of slowing down to speed up, discussing Hamilton’s personal mental and physical rituals, the role of breathwork, and how intentional movement has become a form of self-care and creativity in his life.

Charlie Dark, DJ, poet and founder of Run Dem Crew, guided a candid Q&A with Hamilton, covering topics including overcoming fear, preparing for high-pressure moments, and what progress looks like both professionally and personally. The conversation reflected shared values around presence, purpose and living with intention – core to both Hamilton’s and lululemon’s approach to performance and wellbeing.

lululemon powers the seven-time Formula 1™ World Champion’s training, recovery and lifestyle needs with its best-in-class product, while collaborating on future design innovation and global advocacy work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always been intentional with what I wear and who I work with. lululemon didn’t just turn up with product - they came with purpose, and that’s something I really connected with”.

Notes for Editors:

Lewis Hamilton wears a full look from lululemon: lululemon.co.uk.

Ripstop Relaxed-Fit Cargo Pant in Army Green

Coaches Jacket in Army Green

BeyondFeel running trainers

The event took place at Brutalist Covent Garden Landmark, Space House.

Lewis Hamilton is the current face of lululemon’s Metal Vent Tech campaign for train and run. Campaign images and video available for download here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed for both running and training, lululemon’s Metal Vent Tech franchise has a sleek, technical feel and offers the performance needed for these environments including sweat-wicking, four-way stretch and anti-stink. Constructed without side seams to eliminate chafe and mesh for breathability, along with Silverescent(TM) technology that inhibits odour-causing bacteria, so gear stays fresh in the gym and beyond.