Shoppers can bag a top-rated Airfryer for almost half price at Currys

The Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer in white.

Home cooks can now grab a top-rated air fryer with a huge £80 off - and shoppers are calling it “the best they’ve ever had”.

An interior designer's dream, the sleek white Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer ) is now just £99.99 at Currys, down from its usual £179.99 price tag.

With a spacious 9L capacity and dual baskets for cooking different foods simultaneously, this must-have kitchen product makes mealtimes easier than ever. Philips’ RapidAir Technology ensures faster, healthier cooking, making it a true game-changer for meal times.

But shoppers looking to upgrade their kitchen setup will have to act fast, as this deal is only available at Currys until 25th February.

If you’re still undecided, the hundreds of gushing customer reviews will be sure to have you hitting ‘add to cart’.

One happy shopper at Currys called the Airfryer “great,” and praised its versatility and ease of use, telling other shoppers it’s “very straightforward to use, I’m thoroughly satisfied and would recommend.”

Another customer, who was upgrading from an older Philips Airfryer, couldn’t be happier with the new model, saying: “I got this as a replacement for my original first-generation Philips Airfryer, and it has surpassed my expectations. You don’t have to preheat it first, as the RapidAir Technology speeds everything up. The controls are easy to navigate and super user-friendly.”