Sleep better through the heatwave: menopause-friendly essentials for cooler nights

GenM shares menopause-friendly products to help keep cool as temperatures soar in Birmingham.

The UK's third heatwave of the summer is forecast to arrive later this week, with temperatures in Birmingham set to peak at 33°C.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around eight in ten women going through menopause experience hot flushes, making it one of the most common signs.

To support restful sleep even in the heat, GenM is sharing a selection of MTick® certified menopause-friendly products specifically designed to help women stay cool and comfortable during their sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the top essentials to help ease night sweats and improve sleep during a heatwave:

Cooling Bedding & Sleep Support

My Nature: Menopause Cooling Pillow : The MTick® certified My Nature Menopause Cooling Pillow comes with a unique cooling cover and neck panel, and breathable mesh sides to alleviate night sweats, helping reduce and regulate body heat during the night.

Simba Summer Hybrid™ Duvet: Perfect for those experiencing night sweats, the MTick® certified Simba Summer Hybrid™ Duvet has a lighter fill and soft, airy feel, with 'cool-touch' technology to support fresher sleep, and is designed to help keep you feel cooler on warm nights.

Cooling Sleepwear

WUKA Cooling Pyjamas: For those struggling with night sweats, the MTick® certified WUKA cooling pyjamas are made from soft, moisture-wicking Lyocell often referred to as “plant silk”, designed for hot sleepers, night sweats and hot flushes experienced during menopause or perimenopause.

The MTick® is the universal shopping symbol for menopause-friendly products – meaning women can shop with confidence knowing these products have met robust criteria and can support in providing relief in the heat.

To learn more about the MTick® and explore more menopause-friendly solutions, visit GenM’s website.

Heather Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of GenM, said, “15.5 million women in the UK and one billion globally are currently going through menopause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was that peri-menopausal woman desperately in need of menopause-friendly products to support, ease or relieve my menopause signs.

"I’m proud of our Collective that - united by the universal symbol for menopause-friendly shopping - is providing women with choice of trusted solutions through improved product visibility and educational signposting, so that every woman can shop with confidence for products to improve her lived experience of menopause.”