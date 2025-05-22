Smart, quiet mowing: STIGA’s gift to garden wildlife

STIGA robot mowers

As proud advocates for garden biodiversity, STIGA has long supported the many wonderful creatures that bring our outdoor spaces to life. Love for the environment runs deep in the STIGA ethos—so much so that even their green-fingered engineers share the heart of a true gardener.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With National Garden Wildlife Week 2025 kicking off in the UK on Spring Bank Holiday Monday, 26th May,STIGA is highlighting how sustainable lawn care and innovative technology can go hand in hand. Their latest breakthrough in predictive technology allows STIGA’s Autonomous Robot Mowers to know exactly where and when to mow—ensuring lawns remain lush, healthy, and wildlife-friendly, with minimal intervention.

Designed with Nature in Mind

Every garden is a delicate ecosystem, and STIGA understands how vital it is to care for it thoughtfully. Their next-generation robot mowers are designed to work during daylight hours, leaving nights undisturbed—allowing nocturnal wildlife like hedgehogs to roam safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By focusing on precision and sustainability, STIGA’s intelligent machines provide an eco-conscious way to keep gardens beautiful while supporting the creatures that call them home.

Certified Peace and Quiet

STIGA is proud to be the only autonomous robotic mower brand to earn Quiet Mark certification—a globally respected recognition from the UK’s Noise Abatement Society. Quiet Mark identifies high-performance, low-noise products that help reduce noise pollution and promote healthier, more tranquil living spaces.

This prestigious certification proves what STIGA customers already know: high-tech lawn care doesn’t have to come at the expense of nature. Combining cutting-edge design with quiet operation, STIGA’s autonomous robot mowers set the gold standard in silent, sustainable gardening.

Be Wildlife Aware!

Check before you cut – Look for hedgehogs and birds' nests in long grass and hedges before strimming or mowing. Mind the piles – Hedgehogs often hide in piles of leaves and twigs. Disturb with care. Safe netting – Use minimal netting over vegetables and securely tie up loose ends to prevent wildlife from getting trapped. Pond safety – Make sure ponds have gentle slopes or escape routes so hedgehogs can climb out easily. Provide water – Leave shallow dishes of clean water out for hedgehogs and birds to drink from.

Visit www.stiga.com/uk/ to learn more and make the best lawn care upgrade of your life!