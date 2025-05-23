Snowflake Gelato launches the perfect warm-weather treat, available across the country

Snow Berry

Following the viral Snow Mango, Snowflake Gelato introduces the Snow Berry, handcrafted strawberry gelato encased in a white chocolate shell

Snowflake Gelato is introducing the Snow Berry to their roster of artisan frozen delights, which already includes the Snow Lemon and viral Snow Mango.

The Snow Berry, smooth strawberry gelato encased in a white chocolate and strawberry shell is finished with a chocolate leaf and can also be dipped in milk chocolate, for an extra touch of luxury.

As with all of Snowflake’s creations, each Snow Berry is handcrafted by their team and made with artisan gelato, using 100% natural ingredients, including organic Jersey milk from a family farm in Somerset and fresh fruit.

Snow Mango

The Jersey milk is combined with chopped, fresh strawberries, which have been washed with filtered water, and transformed into gelato with a soft serve machine. The gelato is then frozen into strawberry-shaped moulds, dipped in a white chocolate and strawberry blend to create Snowflake’s signature shell and served on a stick.

For an additional touch of decadence, the Snow Berries can be dipped in milk chocolate.

Asad Khan, founder and CEO of Snowflake Gelato, said, “After countless hours spent in the innovation lab, our team has perfected the Snow Berry, blending the passionate Italian way of making gelato with the finest ingredients from British farmers.

We’re really proud to be able to say that each of our frozen treats is handmade, and we hope that treat-seekers across the country will enjoy tasting the Snow Berry as much as we enjoy making them.”

Snow Lemon

The Snow Berry, Snow Lemon and Snow Mango are available for £6.50 each, from all Snowflake Gelato stores. Milk chocolate dipped Snow Berries are £7.00. This summer, Snowflake Gelato is also offering a Treat Box, including 4 of the frozen treats from £26.

Snowflake Gelato has six stores across London (Marble Arch, Soho, South Kensington, Westfield, Westfield Stratford and at The O2), as well as stores in Manchester (The Trafford Centre), Sheffield (Meadowhall), Newcastle (MetroCentre), and Oxford (Westgate).

For more information, go to www.snowflakegelato.co.uk or follow snowflakegelato.