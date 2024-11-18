Soaring energy bills makes heated jackets this winter’s must-have wearable tech

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Consumers are preparing for the cold winter ahead by purchasing budget-friendly, technology-enabled alternatives to keep warm amidst soaring energy bills.

These five energy-efficient winter essentials have already seen huge increases in year-on-year sales on the online cashback marketplace OnBuy platform throughout October and into November, and highlight tech as consumers’ main solution to the winter cost-of-living rise:

1. Heated electric jackets – 300% sales increase

2. Hot water bottles and covers – 43% sale increase

3. Heated electric clothes airer – 13% sales increase

4. Heated electric blankets – 12% sales increase

5. Electric heaters – 6% sales increase

With the energy price cap due to rise this winter, the cost of living remains a serious pressure on families – however, this year, many are more prepared than ever before. These early purchases of energy-efficient heating solutions suggest Brits are becoming increasingly energy-savvy, shopping smart to keep their bills low and their homes warm.

OnBuy is well suited to the Brits’ bills-conscious mindset. The UK-based cashback e-commerce platform has just unlocked £20m worth of cashback for its customers this month, ensuring every purchase delivers the added value that matters, especially as the weather gets chilly and bills soar.

The brand is the first online marketplace to offer its 6 million customers instant cashback on every product across its site, paid instantly once a purchase is confirmed. This unique approach has enabled OnBuy to deliver tangible consistent, cumulative value for customers – who don’t have to wait for occasions like Black Friday to grab a great deal.

Having recently boosted cashback rewards, OnBuy now offers 7.5m products with an average of 5% cashback across the site and many with significantly more – from 2.5% up to 15%.

For example, for this week only there are exclusive offers across the site focused on affordable heating solutions for people as the cold weather snaps, for examples hand and foot warmers are available with 12.5% cashback, blankets and throws are ready with 10% cashback and electric heaters are listed with 7.5% cashback too among many others.

Rosie Fitzgerald, cashback expert and head of brand at OnBuy, said: “As winter approaches, Brits are showing their typical resilience and practicality against the challenges of the rising cost of living. With changes to the government’s winter fuel payments making some consumers no longer eligible, it’s no surprise that many are adapting by taking control of their comfort via more budget-friendly means.

“OnBuy is in the unique position of being able to offer online shoppers ways to both be practical with their finances and stay warm over the winter months. As a trusted cashback retailer, we help our customers stretch their budgets while also stocking up on all the essential clothing and furnishings plus innovative tech products to make winter a breeze.”