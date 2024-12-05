Solar powered blinds: Blinds 2go launches new range
The solar charger upgrade will be available on Electric Roller Blinds and Roman Blinds, allowing you to take your motorised shading to the next level.
Designed to offer the ultimate in easy shading, this discreet solar plate simply plugs in to your blind’s motor, eliminating the need to find a wall socket to plug into and using none of your home’s electricity to recharge your blind.
You can just set it and forget it for effortless shading with the Tuiss SmartView App. Plus, with designer names, beautiful patterns and luxurious textures, there are plenty of styles to choose from too. Products set to benefit from this solar energy boost include the purposefully neutral electric Choices Linen Hopsack Roller Blind, with prices starting at £77.42 and the bang on trend electric William Morris Acanthus Velvet Chestnut Roman Blind, which retails from £100.04
Also in the new solar powered blind range are options such as voiles – including the Atlas Cloud White Roller Blind (from £83.90) and Woven Roman blinds such as the Leticia Cedar & Demerara Roman Blind, (priced from £105).
Discover more and shop here: https://www.blinds-2go.co.uk/