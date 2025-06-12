Some of 2025 festivalgoers' most unusual purchases

UV Backlight Torch and Portable toilet

UV blacklight torches, portable toilets with loo roll holders and and solar-powered toothbrushes are three of the most popular products for festivalgoers in 2025. Festival season officially kicks off across the UK this weekend with Download, Gottwood and Sonar attracting partygoers, while Glastonbury is just around the corner.

And OnBuy, the world’s only instant cashback online shopping platform, has seen a sharp rise of purchases for festival-friendly products that are proving essential this year – and a few unusual choices are raising eyebrows.

Bizarre but undeniably practical, the following products have all experienced a sharp spike in sales on OnBuy.com over the last four weeks, making them this year’s festival must-haves:

UV Blacklight Torch RRP £5.39, £5.12 after cashback

Festivals can force the usually hygiene-conscious into filthy situations, including sleeping in a dirty bed. This ultraviolet flashlight has a range of functions from authenticating currency to searching for creepy crawlies. But the one that’s got shoppers adding it to their baskets this summer is its hygiene function: detecting bodily fluids. With one quick scan of a borrowed tent, sleeping bag or pillow, it reveals what’s really clean, helping you sleep easy after a hard night’s partying.

Disposable Bedding Set Sale Price £24.99, £23.74 after cashback

If checking for unsavoury stains isn’t going far enough, festival goers with real trust issues can now sleep in brand-new sheets. This set of disposable, and recyclable, cotton-blend bed sheets include a pillowcase and duvet cover. It’s compact and light, making it an ideal addition to your overnight bag. Once the mud, sweat and booze have soaked in, simply recycle it and head home for a much-needed shower.

Soladey5 Ionic Solar Toothbrush RRP £50, £47.50 after cashback

Soladey5 Ionic Solar Toothbrush is the ideal festival washbag essential. There’s no need to traipse across campsites to brush your teeth in a filthy Portaloo sink, as no toothpaste is required. The Soladey5 uses a titanium dioxide semiconductor rod to clean teeth using water and saliva alone. Plus, it’s powered by both sunlight and artificial light, so dental hygiene is one comfort that won’t be weather-dependent.

Solar Power Bank – 30,000 mAH Sale Price £12.89, £12.25 after cashback

Who needs to go off the grid to get immersed in the festival action? With a 30,000mAH dual USB, solar-powered charging bank, any festival attendee has enough juice to last all weekend long – even if they’ve got early bird entry. This model is especially practical for the notoriously unreliable British sunshine, thanks to its waterproof PVC construction. The carabiner clip makes it easy to attach to backpacks, side bags or belts for easy access from the mosh pit to the silent disco. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about getting lost on your way back to your campsite, as it also has a built-in compass.

Portable Compact Toilet with Loo Roll Holder RRP £17.85, £16.96 after cashback

There’s no worse moment having to trapse through a field in the middle of the night, only to queue for a grim Portaloo — especially when the toilet roll has long since run out. Enter this surprisingly sleek adult-sized portable toilet. With a 6-litre capacity, handy side-carrying handles, and even an inbuilt loo roll holder, it brings a touch of dignity to even the most chaotic campsite. Its matte scratch-concealing finish means it stays looking fresh all weekend long, and it’s lightweight enough to carry to your tent, car, or wherever nature may call. Practical, discreet and festival-lifesaving.

Magical Unicorns Antibacterial Hand Gel 4 x Multipack RRP £5.49, £5.22 after cashback

Perhaps the least surprising festival favourite is hand gel. Between dodgy food trucks and even dodgier loos, festivals aren’t exactly renowned as hand hygiene hotspots. But when soap is in short supply, antibacterial gel is the next best thing. This multipack of four bottles more than covers you for the festival season. Keep one in your tent, another in your bumbag, and share the rest with unfortunate strangers leaving the loos empty (and dirty) handed.

Rosie Fitzgerald, Head of Brand at OnBuy, said:“It’s clear the festival shopping list is changing. Our six million customers are proving that home comforts, clever products and sensible swaps are in this year ahead of simply turning up and roughing it.

“At OnBuy you’ll find everything a festivalgoer would ever need from camping kits and clever gadgets, plus with instant cashback on everything you buy, you might just save enough to get a new bucket hat on the house!”