South Wales Influencer Named New Face of Global Organic Skincare Brand

South Wales influencer Chantelle Lacey May has become the face of the internationally acclaimed Rhug Wild Beauty range.

In her first official brand partnership, Chantelle joins forces with the 12,500-acre Rhug Estate, located near Corwen in Denbighshire. Although no stranger to fashion modelling, this marks her debut as a representative for a beauty brand.

Originally from Kenfig Hill, Bridgend, Chantelle says she is “thrilled” to collaborate with the Royal Warrant-holding Estate, recognised by HRH King Charles III.

“I love the products, the fact it's organic and that the ingredients are all natural and many are hand foraged here on the farm, that ethos is amazing and something I'm proud to be a part of," she said. “Rhug Wild Beauty is a vital part of my skincare routine and is of such high quality, the collection appeals to people my age but also a more mature audience as it is so soft and gentle and smells incredible. “My mum agrees, and we even share most of the items, especially the eye cream!”

Reflecting on her experience so far, Chantelle added:

“Rhug Estate is an absolute dream, it is beautiful, and I have loved visiting for photo shoots and to meet everyone. “This has all been a whirlwind, like being in a movie, but everyone has been so kind and made me feel at ease. “I look forward to sharing the beauty of Welsh nature and the incredible benefits of organic skincare with our audience in the years ahead.”

Lord Newborough, owner of Rhug Estate, says the Wild Beauty collection—which launched this year in the US, Canada, and other global markets—is continuing to grow in popularity.

“Chantelle embodies the natural elegance of our products, so we are delighted to have her represent this Welsh brand,” he said. “Her commitment to authentic, sustainable living makes her the perfect ambassador to showcase the brand's ethos – celebrating the power of nature to nurture and enhance beauty.”