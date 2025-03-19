Spas sparkle in popularity as pamper loving Brits book in record numbers
Experiences.co.u khas seen interest in its range of spa days increase by an incredible 600% from 2023 to 2024.
And with Mother’s Day on the horizon, Experiences.co.uk is bracing itself for a further surge in bookings.
Dan Jones, operations manager at Experiences.co.uk, said: “We’ve a range of fantastic experiences, from driving a supercar to flying an aeroplane, but it’s spa days that are going through the roof.
“Their popularity could be as an escape from the stresses and strains of a very turbulent world, or simply as a way to relax and unwind in sumptuous surroundings.”
The most popular spa day experience with Experiences.co.uk is, perhaps reassuringly, the Classic Spa Day and Afternoon Tea, ideal for a nation known for its love of a brew.
In fact, the other two spa days in the top three most popular also include a ‘cuppa’ as part of the package.
They are the Anytime Afternoon Tea and Spa Package for Two – Corby and Spa Break with Afternoon Tea & Dinner for Two.
Dan added: “It’s great to see that the UK’s love of tea drinking seems stronger than ever. After all, what could be more relaxing than a spa day enjoying a cup of tea known for its calming qualities.”
The top 10 most popular spa experiences with Experiences.co.uk.
|Position
|Spa experience
|% of bookings
|1
|Classic Spa Day and Afternoon Tea
|42%
|2
|Anytime Afternoon Tea and Spa Package for Two - Corby
|11%
|3
|Spa Break with Afternoon Tea & Dinner for Two
|10%
|4
|Pamper Spa Day - Corby
|8%
|5
|Spa Day with Lunch for Two - Reading
|7%
|6
|Mini Spa Day - Corby
|6%
|7
|Spa Day with Indian Head Massage
|5%
|8
|Overnight Spa Break for Two
|4%
|9
|Aromatherapy Massage Spa Day
|4%
|10
|Wellness Spa Day at Swinton Park - Anytime
|3%
For more information about Experiences.co.uk and its range of spa days, visit www.experiences.co.uk.