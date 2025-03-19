Spas sparkle in popularity as pamper loving Brits book in record numbers

By Maureen Boycott
Contributor
19th Mar 2025, 9:44am
With Mother's Day on the horizon, Experiences.co.uk is bracing itself for a further surge in bookings
With Mother’s Day on the horizon, Experiences.co.uk is bracing itself for a further surge in bookings
New data confirms that Brits love to be pampered as a leading experiences provider reports that spa days are surging in popularity.

Experiences.co.u khas seen interest in its range of spa days increase by an incredible 600% from 2023 to 2024.

And with Mother’s Day on the horizon, Experiences.co.uk is bracing itself for a further surge in bookings.

Dan Jones, operations manager at Experiences.co.uk, said: “We’ve a range of fantastic experiences, from driving a supercar to flying an aeroplane, but it’s spa days that are going through the roof.

Experiences.co.uk has seen interest in its range of spa days increase by an incredible 600%
Experiences.co.uk has seen interest in its range of spa days increase by an incredible 600%

“Their popularity could be as an escape from the stresses and strains of a very turbulent world, or simply as a way to relax and unwind in sumptuous surroundings.”

The most popular spa day experience with Experiences.co.uk is, perhaps reassuringly, the Classic Spa Day and Afternoon Tea, ideal for a nation known for its love of a brew.

In fact, the other two spa days in the top three most popular also include a ‘cuppa’ as part of the package.

They are the Anytime Afternoon Tea and Spa Package for Two – Corby and Spa Break with Afternoon Tea & Dinner for Two.

Dan added: “It’s great to see that the UK’s love of tea drinking seems stronger than ever. After all, what could be more relaxing than a spa day enjoying a cup of tea known for its calming qualities.”

The top 10 most popular spa experiences with Experiences.co.uk.

Position Spa experience % of bookings
1 Classic Spa Day and Afternoon Tea 42%
2 Anytime Afternoon Tea and Spa Package for Two - Corby 11%
3 Spa Break with Afternoon Tea & Dinner for Two 10%
4 Pamper Spa Day - Corby 8%
5 Spa Day with Lunch for Two - Reading 7%
6 Mini Spa Day - Corby 6%
7 Spa Day with Indian Head Massage 5%
8 Overnight Spa Break for Two 4%
9 Aromatherapy Massage Spa Day 4%
10 Wellness Spa Day at Swinton Park - Anytime 3%

For more information about Experiences.co.uk and its range of spa days, visit www.experiences.co.uk.

