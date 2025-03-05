Spring renewal: Refresh your home & self-care routine with Easter scents

By Georgia Magee
Contributor
5th Mar 2025, 10:15am

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With spring finally here and Easter just around the corner, it's the perfect time to refresh our homes and routines. Ditch the heavy winter scents, it's time to embrace the lightness and renewal of the season with Easter inspired scents!

Recent research* reveals consumers are actively seeking products free from harmful chemicals and artificial additives. This year, as we're all more mindful of our wellbeing and seeking natural, versatile products.

Dr. Bronner's All-One Magic Soap offers a fantastic way to elevate self-care rituals and spring cleaning. Infused with the highest quality natural essential oils, these scents perfectly capture the essence of Easter & Springtime.

Capture the Easter vibe with Dr. Bronner’s All-One Magic Soap:

Citrus-Orange - Fresh and bright with an invigorating blend of organic orange, lemon and lime oils.

Cherry Blossom - Subtle scents of cherry and cherry blossoms—the smell of spring.

Baby – Mild - With no added fragrance and double the olive oil, the Baby Unscented All-One Magic Soap is good for sensitive skin & babies too.

Lavender – Scented with pure lavender and lavandin oils to calm the mind and soothe the body!

Each soap is concentrated, biodegradable, versatile and effective, all made with organic and certified fair-trade ingredients.

Dr. Bronner’s All-One Magic Soap start from £9.99 and is available at Amazon.

* https://nielseniq.com/global/en/insights/analysis/2024/state-of-better-for/

