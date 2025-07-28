Stay refreshed with brand new summer serves from Whittard of Chelsea

Whittard of Chelsea

As temperatures continue to soar this summer, quintessentially British tea and coffee makers, Whittard of Chelsea have announced a brand new range of summery drinks, perfect for sipping all season long.

From refreshing summer loose leaf tea infusions, such as Ice Cream Sundae and Summer Garden Flavoured, to bold cold brews with fruity notes of cherry and mandarin, Whittard of Chelsea has the ideal flavour to suit every taste bud, whether served piping hot, poured over ice or even added into a cocktail.

Loose Leaf Summer Infusions

Find a moment of calm in every cup with this carefully crafted blend of delicate camomile and the natural goodness of bee pollen. Perfect for creating a gentle pause in your day, Camomile has long been celebrated for its ability to promote relaxation and support healthy sleep.

Can be used for: Hot or Iced teas, condense and add to a cocktail or baking.

Craving dessert but looking for something a little lighter? The Ice Cream Sundae Loose Leaf Infusion delivers all the delicious flavours of a classic sundae in a light, refreshing sip.Think notes of silky vanilla, subtle chocolate and a delicate fruity finish, carefully crafted to transform teatime into a decadent experience. Whether enjoyed hot or poured over ice, this aromatic infusion is a treat for the senses.

Can be used for: Hot or Iced teas, condense and add to a cocktail or baking.

Indulge in the serenity of Rose & Verbena, an exquisite loose-leaf infusion crafted to balance and refresh. This unique blend combines the delicate floral essence of rose petals with the uplifting citrus notes of verbena, creating a harmonious brew that’s as soothing as it is revitalising.

Can be used for: Hot or Iced teas, condense and add to a cocktail or baking.

Nothing says English summer quite like strawberries and cream. This indulgent infusion blends the juicy flavours of sun-ripened strawberries with the smooth, velvety richness of cream. Light, nostalgic and perfectly refreshing, it's the ultimate way to savour those long, golden summer days.

Can be used for: Hot or Iced teas, condense and add to a cocktail or baking.

Inspired by the lush, sun-soaked gardens of summer, this loose-leaf infusion is a celebration of nature’s sweetest moments. A delightful mix of hibiscus, rosehip and apple creates a refreshing base, enriched by the natural sweetness of raspberry pieces, rhubarb and strawberry. Whether starting your morning on a refreshing note or looking for a fruity pick-me-up in the afternoon, this infusion promises a vibrant burst of freshness.

Can be used for: Hot or Iced teas, condense and add to a cocktail or baking.

Discover a cup of pure relaxation with the Sweet Apricot & Lavender loose-leaf infusion. This delightful blend combines the velvety sweetness of ripe apricots and smooth honey with the delicate, soothing aroma of lavender for a perfectly balanced brew. Ideal for unwinding after a long day or simply indulging in some "me-time.”

Can be used for: Hot or Iced teas, condense and add to a cocktail or baking.

Cold Brews

Discover a new, caffeine free way to add flavour to your day, in a bottle on the go, with ice in a glass or a cooling morning drink. With no need for hot water, these sugar free infusions have been specially treated to bring a premium natural flavour in cold water and crafted so you can pour cold water directly on your teabag and serve ice cold - perfect for long, hazy, summer days.

A perfectly balanced blend of cherry and mandarin make for a cool and invigorating twist to your cold brew. Can be used for: Hot or Iced teas, condense and add to a cocktail.

A harmonious blend of raspberries and grapefruit make for a bold, refreshing and vibrant cold brew.

Can be used for: Hot or Iced teas, condense and add to a cocktail.

Mango Black Tea- RRP £7.95

Indulge in the tropical twist of Mango Tea, offering a refreshing blend of rich black tea and natural mango flavouring, perfect for tea lovers seeking something uniquely sweet.

Mango black tea began to charm tea drinkers in the 1990s and early 2000s, blossoming amidst a global renaissance of flavoured infusions and artisan brews. As the 20th century drew to a close, Western tea aficionados; particularly in the U.S. and Europe, embraced a spirit of innovation, blending traditional black teas with vibrant fruit flavours to entice a new generation of enthusiasts.

Can be used for: Hot or iced, or as a mixer for other drinks. Condense and add to cocktails, mocktails and baking.