Stay safe this Black Friday: Top tips to avoid scams

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, and many people are gearing up for some great deals. However, this time of year also brings a rise in online fraud.

As retailers offer enticing discounts, scammers take advantage of the landscape to trick shoppers looking for genuine offers. Arbuthnot Latham have put together a few easy tips to help you avoid scams and shop with confidence during the holiday period.

1. Watch out for deals that are too good to be true

If a Black Friday deal seems ridiculously cheap, it could be a scam. Scammers often lure shoppers in by offering premium products at bargain prices, only to deliver counterfeit items (or worse, nothing at all).

· Do your research. Check the prices of items you are interested in before Black Friday weekend, so you have a better idea of the true saving. If a deal looks too good to be true, it is probably a scam.

· Always double-check the authenticity of a website, especially if it is your first time buying from it. Research the company’s reviews to ensure their website and products are legitimate. Often, a quick internet search of the company name and the word ‘scam’ will identify if there is a known scam in circulation.

· Look for signs that the website is secure, like a padlock icon or ‘https’ in the address bar. However, this does not always mean the website is entirely safe; be sure to read the URL and keep an eye out for any suspicious links or content.

2. Think before you click - Phishing emails and text messages

During the Black Friday sales rush, lookout for fake emails or text messages offering unbelievable discounts or claiming that you have won a prize. These phishing messages may look like they are from reputable stores, but they are commonly designed to steal your information or infect your device with viruses or other malware.

Watch out for fake mobile messages, social media adverts, and emails with suspicious links, grammar, and spelling mistakes or communication which appears ‘off brand’. These may include:

· Fake confirmation of order emails

· Fake offers or links to vouchers

· Text alerts about missed deliveries

Always verify the sender before clicking any links or entering your personal details and, never give out sensitive information to untrusted sources. Make sure to install antivirus software and get a virtual private network (VPN).

3. Choose secure payment methods and keep an eye on your bank account

Using secure payment methods like credit cards or PayPal adds an extra layer of protection if a payment is fraudulent. Avoid bank transfers or other untraceable payment options, as these make it much harder to recover your money if something goes wrong. If a website only offers bank transfer as a payment option, consider it a red flag and look for another retailer.

When the holiday shopping spree is in full swing, it is incredibly easy to overlook unauthorised transactions. Criminals often take advantage of the high volume of payments to sneak in fraudulent charges.

Monitor your account regularly during the holiday period. If you spot anything unusual, contact us immediately — we are here to help.

You can view the full guide here: https://www.arbuthnotlatham.co.uk/insights/stay-safe-black-friday-scams-shop-smart-and-protect-your-money