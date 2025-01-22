STIGA makes sweeping leaves and debris a breeze

STIGA sweepers

Don't sweep the fall out from a windy winter under the carpet, whisk it away for good with a STIGA sweeper instead!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clearing away snow, leaves or grass is a cinch with any of these super handy sweeping geniuses. Featuring a powerful rotary brush at the front and a spacious collection container at the rear, STIGA's troupe of sweepers guarantee exceptional performance every time.

With options for manual push or self-propelled petrol models for larger areas, finding the perfect match for your gardening needs is simple!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why not get busy cleaning and enjoy some exercise at the same time with the options of push garden sweepers available?

The SWP 355, SWP 475 and SWP 577, each have different working widths and brush diameters, but their essence stays the same. All of these efficient sweepers collect dust, dirt, and debris such as leaves, paper, and cans. They are suitable for use on hard or concrete surfaces, including driveways and pathways. Prices are now a snip starting from £249.

Many STIGA products are ideal as gifts for upcoming events such as Valentine's, Mothering Sunday and Easter. Now is a great time to purchase in the STIGA Winter Sale on their website.

STIGA makes cleaning easy with their wide range of cleaning products and many are now on sale on their website www.stiga.com/uk