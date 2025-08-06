Study reveals the best (and worst) countries to buy beauty products while travelling

Different countries, different prices

For those searching for a beauty bargain, new study took a deep dive into prices — with some destinations offering serious savings, and others charging well above UK rates.

Beauty standards may differ around the world, but one thing remains the same — people want to feel good in their skin and are willing to invest in their looks.

A new study by health and beauty tech retailer Currys analysed the average local prices of popular skincare and makeup products in 29 countries, revealing where in the world beauty buys are most expensive — and where shoppers can find a bargain.

UAE tops the list as the most expensive country for beauty products

To compare prices globally, researchers selected 10 popular beauty products, including cleanser, toner, SPF, moisturiser, retinol, night cream, lipstick, foundation, mascara, and shampoo, and compared the prices in different countries.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) came out as the country with the priciest beauty products, as consumers there pay 25% more on average for these items compared to British shoppers.

Switzerland ranked second, with prices averaging 19% higher than in the UK. Surprisingly, Turkey, a country often associated with affordable dental and cosmetic procedures, came third, with everyday beauty products costing 16% more than in the UK.

Even in popular “budget” destinations like India and Indonesia, beauty products aren't always a bargain — prices there are 7% and 10% higher than in Britain.

Beauty product prices: countries paying more or less than the UK

Most expensive for beauty products Rank Country Vs UK 1 UAE 25% 2 Switzerland 19% 3 Turkey 16% 4 Indonesia 10% 5 Singapore 9% 6 India 7% 7 Denmark 4% 8 Poland 4% 9 Sweden 4% 10 Czech Republic 3% 11 Thailand 2% 12 UK 0% 13 Brazil -3% 14 Hong Kong -4% 15 Philippines -4% 16 Portugal -5% 17 France -6% 18 Greece -6% 19 Spain -7% 20 Malaysia -7% 21 Italy -7% 22 Australia -8% 23 Germany -9% 24 New Zealand -9% 25 Romania -9% 26 USA -14% 27 Canada -15% 28 South Korea -24% 29 Mexico -24%

Beauty shopping in Mexico and South Korea

At the other end of the scale, Mexico and South Korea offer the best value for beauty products, with prices averaging 24% lower than in the UK. Other budget-friendly destinations include Canada (-15%), the USA (-14%), and several European countries, such as Romania and Germany, where consumers pay around 9% less for their everyday beauty essentials.

What’s driving the price difference?

In countries like Switzerland, the high cost of beauty products is closely linked to the overall cost of living. In places such as Thailand and the UAE, elevated prices are largely driven by high import taxes and a limited number of local manufacturers.

By contrast, Germany, one of the world’s five largest economies, offers some of the lowest beauty prices globally, thanks to extensive local production and fierce retail competition that helps keep prices down.

Researchers also looked at which countries have the highest average prices per 100ml across individual products.

