Stylist who lost her fashion mojo when she became a mum shares expert tips to rediscover your style

A fashion guru who felt “stuck” after having a baby decided to support other mums to rebuild their wardrobe once her maternity leave ended.

Jennifer Jones, 36, was living in sweatshirts and leggings after the birth of her son in 2019.

She said: “I felt stuck and lost and it worried me - if I was lost with what to wear then how could I help my clients?

"I didn't want to be in photographs, I didn't feel like myself.

Jennifer Jones Styling offers online and in-person services and personal shopping

“Six months in and I was ready to return to work but my wardrobe of expensive fabrics and classic cut clothes didn’t feel right.

“I needed to look the part as a stylist but I also wanted more comfort and practicality as a new mum.”

Jennifer decided to overhaul her style using the same method she created for clients.

She said: “I got rid of all excess and uncomfortable clothes.

Jennifer lost her style in early motherhood

“For a lot of mums we help them to come to the realisation that there is no going back to an old self. Instead it’s about embracing the new lifestyle and needs for their wardrobe.

“For me, my style had changed, I was more relaxed and also had a new found confidence. I felt like clashing prints and wearing funky bold colours and statement jewellery. It was a new me. I wanted to have more fun.”

After Jennifer’s clients have a consultation, declutter and write a wish list the fun starts - shopping.

Jennifer retrained as a personal stylist in 2018 after leaving her career in corporate communications.

Jennifer Jones Styling has stylists in Hampshire, Guildford, London, Bath and Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds available for in-person and online consultations.

She hired a life coach to help her make her next career move and a passion for clothes and shopping became a recurring theme.

Jennifer said: “I was always the friend people came to for advice about what to wear and shopping was a huge hobby. Every call with my coach I mentioned shopping until she told me that's what I should pursue.

“But I thought stylists were for celebrities. The idea of working with people, helping them to shop, it was a dream come true.”

Now Jennifer has scaled her styling business and has a team of seven working for her in locations across the UK.

She said: “My team came to me for the training that I offer personal stylists and we clicked and I offered them locations to work with me.”

Jennifer added: “With little time to focus on yourself and the ever-changing needs children have as they grow and develop, it is no wonder that our wardrobes are not front of mind, but like they say – happy mum, happy baby – so making time for your self-care and feeling good in what you wear is so important.

“As a mum, I empathise with how your busy life can lead to losing your sense of style and can advise on a comfortable, practical, yet effortlessly stylish wardrobe.

“I love what I do - empowering mums with the skills and knowledge to shop and dress with style and confidence is the most rewarding part of my work.”

You can find out more about Jennifer Jones Styling here: https://jenniferjonesstyling.com/how-it-works

Jennifer's top tips for mums who feel uninspired by their wardrobes:

1. Begin with setting aside one or two hours and going through what you have. Take out everything that you don’t like, doesn’t fit and doesn’t feel good.

2. Turn the hangers round of the pieces you’re wearing. When you put something back in your wardrobe after washing it, turn the hanger in the opposite direction, so that next time you go to get dressed, you remind yourself what you’ve worn. And purposely choose something different – this will help spot those pieces you’re not wearing and don’t need anymore.

3. Get on apps like Vinted or eBay, and sell what you’re not wearing. Get rid of what isn’t working and put that money towards the perfect items that you truly need and are perfect for your new lifestyle.