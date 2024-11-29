Supermarket expert reveals the EXACT date to go do your Christmas food shop

A Christmas dinner

The Christmas food shop is often one of the most stressful parts of Christmas, with 29% of Brits reportedly finding the Christmas food shop a stressful experience.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the best time to go and get all the festive essentials according to experts Britsuperstore.

Turkey

Buy your turkey as close to Christmas as possible and store it in the fridge or the freezer. Alternatively, if you are collecting your turkey from a butcher - try to organise collection for a date as close to the 25th.

Vegetables

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try to buy your produce on December 23rd to ensure it’s still fresh. Brussels sports and parsnips are often sought after the closer it gets to Christmas, so buying them a few days prior will ensure they’re not only fresh but also in stock.

You can always buy these items frozen and keep them frozen, ready for the big day.

Frozen turkey

If you are buying your turkey frozen, it’s best to buy it on the 22nd as some turkeys can take up to three days to defrost. This allows you plenty of time to let it defrost and then store it in your fridge ahead of cooking.

Sauces

Gravy, cranberry sauce, and mint sauce/mint jelly all have long shelf lives, so they can be bought ahead of time and are often not panic buys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ideal date we’d advise you to buy your Christmas dinner essentials is the 23rd of December. This allows plenty of time for items to be prepared, stored and frozen - without having to panic buy on Christmas Eve and find items out of stock or not what you’re looking for.”