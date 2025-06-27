Sustainable, mindful Summer holidays with SproutWorld

Planting and watering a SproutWorld pencil once used

Parents are hailing a unique set of eco pencils as the ideal way to help their kids unplug and be more mindful this Summer.

Although they look like regular sets of pencils, Sprout pencils reveal their magic when they become too short to use, because they can then be planted and grow into plants, trees, herbs, vegetables and flowers.

There are several carefully designed packs of wooden pencils to appeal to all types of young artist or writer, such as the Mindful Thoughts Pack - with eight graphite pencils engraved with gentle, calming phrases that turn the pencil into more than just a writing tool before it can grow into basil, aubergine, rucola, cucumber, sage, daisy, eternity flower or thyme.

The Happy Bee Pack meanwhile, includes five pencils engraved with quotes and facts about bees, and each of them grow into a different bee-friendly plant: daisy, eternity flower, thyme, sage and forget-me-not.

SproutWorld pencils are perfect for art, colouring and writing this Summer

The colouring pack contains eight coloured pencils that grow into different herbs and fruits.

With over 80 million pencils sold in over 80 countries and fans including Michelle Obama, SproutWorld Pencils are the perfect way to encourage children to be creative, mindful and sustainable this Summer. Each pencil contains a seed in the tip so once used, it is simply planted stub end down, watered and then left to grow.

Colouring is proven to reduce stress and anxiety, while journaling is a scientifically validated tool for improving mental health with fans include Emma Watson, Drew Barrymore and Dr Alex, who says: “Journaling can help you reflect identify and fundamentally rewire your brain.”

Here are SproutWorld’s tips for mindful Summer activities for young people:

Girls planting their Sproutworld pencils after use

Mindful Journaling: Encourage children to start a “calm journal” where they write or draw one positive thing from each day using a SproutWorld pencil with a quote that inspires them. Gratitude Garden: Each pencil can represent a theme—kindness, focus, calm. Kids can write or draw moments related to that theme, then plant the pencil when it’s finished to grow plants like cucumber or daisy. Quiet Time Ritual: Use the pencil as a transition tool—e.g., 10 minutes of sketching quietly after lunch, paired with a breathing exercise. Mindfulness Jar: Each week, pick a pencil from the pack, read the quote, reflect, take notes and try to live by it for that week. At the end of the summer, plant them all and watch your mindful moments bloom into a literal garden.

SproutWorld pencils makes it easy for parents to introduce mindfulness in a practical, fun, sustainable way this Summer.

All the packs are available on Amazon with prices starting from £8.95.