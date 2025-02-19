TCL launches new Google TVs in the UK

TCL P7K – UK Series

RRP as below*

· 43” - £399

· 50” - £449

· 55” - £549

· 65” - £749

· 75” - £999

· 85” - £1,299

From 43" to 85", the P7K-UK Series delivers a comprehensive entertainment experience, combining QLED and QD-Mini LED technology with 4K HDR and the AiPQ™ Processor for vibrant colours, rich contrast, and stunningly realistic image quality.

Launching in sizes up to 75" this January, with the 85" following later this year, the series boasts an HVA screen with a broader viewing angle, ensuring consistent image quality for all viewers,

complemented by a virtually bezel-free design for maximum immersion. In particular, gamers will relish the responsive, fluid gameplay enabled by the Game Master function, featuring HDMI 2.1, ALLM, and VRR. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos providing cinematic sound and visuals, and the smart convenience of Google TV with hands-free voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, the P7K-UK Series positions itself as the ultimate smart entertainment hub.

TCL P8K - UK Series

The TCL P8K-UK Series elevates home entertainment with QD-Mini LED technology, delivering precise brightness and vibrant colour accuracy for truly immersive viewing. Its 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro ensures ultra-smooth motion, perfect for fast-paced sports and action films, while HDR Pro captures intricate detail in both the darkest shadows and brightest highlights.

Gamers will appreciate the responsive gameplay enabled by FreeSync Premium and the 288Hz Game Accelerator, ensuring a fluid and immersive experience while movie enthusiasts can enjoy Dolby Vision IQ (on the 85" model) which dynamically optimises the picture to your room's lighting, creating a cinematic experience at home.

The Onkyo 2.1 sound system complements the stunning visuals with powerful, immersive audio. Available in sizes ranging from 55" to 75" this January, with the 85” model arriving later this year, the P8K-UK Series seamlessly blends elegant design with cutting-edge display technology, featuring an HVA screen with a >178° viewing angle and enhanced 3X contrast for a superior viewing experience from any seat.

RRP as below*:

· 55” - £799

· 65” - £899

· 75” - £1,299

· 85” - £1,499

· 98” - £2,399

TCL T8C - UK Series

The TCL T8C-UK Series redefines premium television with a focus on exceptional picture quality and refined design. Combining QLED and QD-Mini LED technology, it produces lifelike colours and exceptional clarity, bringing every scene to life with remarkable realism.

The powerful combination of 4K HDR Pro and the AiPQ™ Pro Processor ensures sharp, smooth, and true-to-life images, ideal for both cinematic movie nights and immersive gaming sessions. Gamers will benefit from ultra-responsive HDMI 2.1, 144Hz VRR, and dedicated Game Master features, providing a lag-free and crystal-clear gaming experience. The 288Hz Game Accelerator further enhances motion clarity for PC gaming. The T8C-UK Series boasts a bezel-less luxury design, creating a minimalist and modern aesthetic.

Immersive Dolby Atmos sound, delivered through integrated Onkyo speakers, completes the entertainment package. Powered by Google TV with voice control, the T8C-UK Series offers a seamless and intuitive smart TV experience. The TCL T8C is available in screen sizes from 55" to 75” this January, with the 85” model following later this year.

RRP as below*:

· 55” - £799

· 65” - £899

· 75” - £1,299

· 85” - £1,499

TCL V6C - UK Series

The TCL V6C-UK Series delivers a compelling viewing experience at an accessible price point, thanks to next-generation HVA (Hi-Performance Vertical Alignment) screen technology. This innovative display technology provides superior contrast and ultra-wide viewing angles, ensuring everyone enjoys a great picture, no matter where they’re sitting.

With support for a wide range of 4K HDR formats, including HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, the V6C-UK Series displays vibrant, realistic images with impressive detail. TCL’s AiPQ™ Processor optimises content with smooth motion, rich contrast, and pin-sharp clarity. Gamers are well catered for with the GAME MASTER feature suite, including HDMI 2.1, ALLM, VRR, and a dedicated Game Bar for low-latency and optimized gaming settings.

Dolby Atmos provides immersive, multi-dimensional audio, completing the cinematic experience.

Featuring Google TV for a personalized and intuitive smart interface, along with hands-free Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, the V6C-UK Series offers a complete entertainment solution. The TCL V6C series will be available in sizes from 43” to 75”.

RRP as below*:

· 43” - £299

· 50” - £359

· 55” - £429

· 65” - £549

· 75” - £799

