Temu Cuts Delivery Times in South Africa with Local Fulfillment Option

Shoppers in South Africa can now receive their Temu orders in as little as one day, thanks to the e-commerce platform’s new local warehouse dispatch option.

The rollout of local fulfillment in South Africa is part of a broader effort by Temu to cut delivery times globally and further broaden its merchandise selection. In addition, the initiative is now available in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, as well as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, among others.

Faster Delivery, Broader Access

Eligible products are labeled “local warehouse”, indicating that they are stocked in domestic facilities and dispatched directly from within South Africa. This enables faster, more reliable fulfillment—particularly during high-demand shopping seasons.

By shortening delivery times, the local warehouse model offers South African shoppers greater convenience and peace of mind. It also enables Temu to offer new product categories, such as furniture, home goods, and other bulkier items, that were previously less accessible due to international shipping constraints.

“The launch of local warehouse dispatch marks an exciting step forward in our mission to deliver a faster, smoother, and more satisfying shopping experience,” said a Temu spokesperson. “By bringing products closer to our South African consumers, we’re not only improving reliability but also expanding the variety of items available to meet local needs and tastes. It’s all about making shopping with Temu even more convenient and rewarding.”

Global Rollout

Temu, which launched in the U.S. in September 2022 and entered the South African market in 2024, now operates in over 90 markets worldwide. Its local warehouse dispatch service has already been introduced in countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific – and now in Africa.

Temu does not own warehouses but works with trusted third-party logistics providers. Under the local fulfillment model, sellers store inventory in local warehouses, manage logistics, and provide after-sales support, allowing for faster delivery and more responsive service.

As Temu continues to enhance its fulfillment capabilities, South African shoppers can expect a faster online shopping experience – delivered directly from local warehouses to their doorstep.