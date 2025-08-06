The Clean Beauty Club accelerates growth with strategic new retail listings

Scottish skincare brand The Clean Beauty Club is thrilled to announce its latest retail partnerships with three influential platforms: Wolf & Badger, Happy Place, and RockMy — marking a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing growth and commitment to making clean, conscious beauty more accessible.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This expansion reflects The Clean Beauty Club’s rising profile in the natural beauty space, driven by its ethos of transparency and high-quality products. Founded by friends and wellness advocates Emma and Aminah, the brand is redefining beauty with a 100% natural approach rooted in self-care, creativity, and community connection.

Each product in The Clean Beauty Club’s range is hand-blended in the UK using only natural ingredients — no fillers, preservatives or synthetic additives. Every item is designed to deliver potent results while being kind to the skin and the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now available on Wolf & Badger, a globally renowned marketplace championing independent, ethical brands, The Clean Beauty Club joins a curated collection of beauty innovators that align with the platform’s values of craftsmanship, sustainability, and social responsibility.

The Clean Beauty Club

The Clean Beauty Club is also proud to partner with Happy Place, the wellness-driven lifestyle platform created by broadcaster and author Fearne Cotton. Known for fostering positivity, mindfulness, and self-care, Happy Place is a natural home for the brand’s kind-to-skin products that resonate with customers seeking holistic beauty routines rooted in wellbeing.

In addition, the brand is now featured on RockMy, a clinical led platform driving awareness, education and action in women’s health, closing the gender health gap, one conversation, one connection and one action at a time., RockMy provides a strong retail presence for The Clean Beauty Club to engage with an audience that values intentional, stylish, and ethical consumption.

Each platform stocks a selection of The Clean Beauty Club range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each of these platforms brings something uniquely powerful to our journey,” says Emma, founder of The Clean Beauty Club. “As we grow, it’s essential that our partners share our commitment to conscious living and high-quality, effective skincare. These listings are a testament to our progress and vision. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with our new partners and for our plans for the brand.”

The Clean Beauty Club

The listings come at a key moment for the brand as they prepare for wholesale and work with distribution to access more doors and platforms. Their own website has begun to serve a Clean Beauty emporium now stocking brands Vitamasques and Forah, with a view to stock more like-minded brands in the future. The brand’s presence across multiple premium platforms is set to propel its visibility and further establish it as a leader in the clean beauty movement.