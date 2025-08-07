The Entertainer announces the arrival of POP MART in selected trial stores ahead of nationwide rollout

POP MART is set to roll out to six The Entertainer stores this week, following its initial launch in the brand’s latest store in Bluewater (pictured above)

Britain’s toy shop, The Entertainer, has announced the imminent arrival of POP MART toys in selected stores across the country.

As the nation’s love for collectible toys grows, The Entertainer has revealed that it is bringing POP MART’s iconic blind box collectibles to fans in the UK.

From Thursday 7th August, shoppers can find limited-edition favourites like MOLLY and SKULLPANDA at selected The Entertainer stores, with prices starting at £13.50.

The sought-after brand, currently available at The Entertainer’s latest store in Bluewater, will expand to six trial locations across the UK from 7th August, ahead of a nationwide rollout to additional The Entertainer stores in the coming months.

The following The Entertainer stores will stock POP MART products as part of the trial:

Manchester Arndale

Kingston The Bentall Centre

Lakeside Shopping Centre

Milton Keynes Centre:MK

Sheffield Meadowhall

Stratford Westfield

Since its launch in 2010, POP MART has grown a global audience by merging art, fashion, and pop culture into collectable toys that appeal to both children and adults.

Sold in mystery-style blind boxes, each box contains a surprise figure that has added to the growing excitement and increased demand for the products, which have also seen popularity with celebrities, including Dua Lipa and Rihanna.

Brian Proctor, Chief Product Officer, The Entertainer, said: “As the POP MART phenomenon continues to rapidly grow, we’re thrilled to reveal that The Entertainer will stock the popular toys in selected stores.

“The upcoming arrival of POP MART at The Entertainer highlights our ongoing commitment to offering innovative and exciting products to our customers. In addition to the arrival of POP MART, we will continue to ensure that our diverse product range offers plenty of choices for toy fans across the country.”

Selected POP MART products will be available in selected The Entertainer stores across the country from 7th August 2025.

For more information and to shop online, visit www.thetoyshop.com.