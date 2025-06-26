The Entertainer launches first-ever BUY ONE GET ONE FREE deal on all Early Learning Centre toys

Early Learning Centre offers more than 300 innovative and quality products that aid children’s development and build essential skills

For the first time, Britain’s toyshop, The Entertainer, is launching a Buy One Get One Free promotion on thousands of Early Learning Centre toys, available exclusively in The Entertainer’s stores and online at thetoyshop.com and ELC.co.uk.

From today until stocks last, every single Early Learning Centre product online and in-store at The Entertainer will be available as part of the incredible deal, helping parents across the nation find the perfect toys to support their child’s early years learning and development through play.

Bestselling Early Learning products, which are all available as part of the limited-time offer, include:

Ahead of the summer holidays, parents can easily double the fun with this new offer, whether shopping online or at any of The Entertainer stores nationwide, by simply adding two products to their basket with the discount automatically applied at checkout.

Heather Robbins, Buying Director at The Entertainer, said: “We’re delighted to launch this offer for the first time, which gives families exceptional value on quality toys that support learning and play.

“Whether it’s helping a baby take their first steps with a walker or supporting a 4-year-old when learning to read and write with an activity book, we’re proud to be there for parents. This Buy One Get One Free promotion is our biggest deal yet, offering incredible value while providing exciting, engaging toys that support essential developmental progress in young children.”

Early Learning Centre was established in 1974 by John Beale, whose vision was sparked by a personal frustration — the challenge of finding truly inspiring toys for his own children.

Over time, Early Learning Centre grew into a trusted retailer across the UK and globally, was acquired by Mothercare in 2007 and later by The Entertainer in 2019, and today continues to be a leader in supporting early years learning through play and loved by families.

For more information and to take advantage of the deal online, head to www.elc.co.uk.