The five brands using traceable wool you need to try

With more than half of Brits (56%) citing sustainability as the most important factor when making a new purchases, transforming the way we shop, it’s clear that eco-friendly, transparent brands are becoming more important than ever.

From jackets, jumpers and socks to mattress and bedding, Haldi Kranich-Wood, Sustainability Expert at British Wool, shares five brands using ethically-sourced, fully traceable British wool in their products, which can be traced back to the farm the wool came from.

The best ethically-sourced throws

Heritage meets high street with Abraham Moon & Sons, which was recently worn by Billie Eilish at the Grammys. The brand has been weaving wool since 1837 and dropped its own British Wool Collection – beautiful, luxury wool throws developed under ‘Bronte by Moon’.

Navygrey’s focus is all about sustainable luxury

The collection combines ethics with aesthetics, and is proof that ethically-sourced products can be both stylish and accessible. ‘Throw’ some luxury into your living room here.

The softest, chunkiest knitwear

A slow-fashion knitwear brand, Navygrey’s focus is all about sustainable luxury. All of its jumpers are made using 100% traceable wool and offer a breathable, modern take on chunky knitwear.

Its designs are grounded in traditional craftsmanship, providing style that comes with a story and a conscience. Perfect for those looking for cosy comfort that stands the test of time. Step into something soft – shop here.

The staple yarn for mindful makers

Situated in the heart of North Devon, John Arbon Textiles is one of only a handful of small-scale worsted spinning mills still operating in the UK. A dream for conscious crafters, it uses fully traceable British wool which is spun into beautiful, richly textured yarns.

The skill that goes into producing one range is reflected in the dedication of a knitter, spinner or crocheter during the intricate journey, from beginning to finished garment. Get crafting here.

The best ‘all-rounder’ mattress

A true pioneer in the traceable sleep space, Harrison Spinks was the first bedmaker to partner with British Wool. Not only is all of its wool traceable – it even owns its own Harrison Spinks Farm just 18 miles from their factory in Yorkshire.

From field to finished product, this is a brand that truly walks the talk when it comes to using ethically-sourced materials. Find your cloud-like comfort here.

The cosiest, comfiest bedding

A bedding brand that believes consumers should know where their sleep comes from, Woolroom sources its wool from a flock of happy and healthy sheep – and you can easily find the exact flock it came from.

Wool bedding is utterly luxurious to rest in, but you can sleep even easier knowing exactly where it came from. It’s moisture-wicking, breathable, and makes it incredibly difficult to leave bed in the morning. Shop your best sleep yet.