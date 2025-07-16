The high street gold sandals everyone will be adding to their summer wishlist

User (UGC) Submitted

Gold, gold… always believe in the power of the perfect sandal.

With the sun showing no signs of disappearing, no one’s reaching for their heavy trainers or boots. Instead, gold sandals are stealing the spotlight, offering the ultimate blend of style, comfort, and sparkle.

From sleek platforms to woven wedges, I've included the high street heroes that bring the sparkle and versatility your wardrobe’s been waiting for.

These chunky platform sandals add instant height and glamour to any summer outfit. Perfect for festivals, holidays and everyday looks.

Elevate your warm-weather wardrobe with these woven wedges. Comfortable enough for day-long wear, whilst being chic enough for dinner and drinks.

Minimal, modern and endlessly wearable. These faux leather flats are perfect for casual strolls, park picnics and everyday walking to the shops.

Made with woven leather and sleek crossover straps, these are ideal for polished summer dressing — from office days to evening events.