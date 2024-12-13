The hugely popular Moon collection from Driftwood Designs is better than ever for 2025

Full moons 2025 poster UK

The Moon Collection from Driftwood Designs is even better for 2025, building on its year-on-year popularity.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lunar cycle is hugely significant for many aspects of life on earth. For example, many corals, bristle worms, sea urchins, molluscs, fish, and crabs spawn around the full moon, according to National Geographic, probably due to the increased light. The full moon also affects the migration of birds and is essential for their navigation. In humans it affects things such as sleep and fertility.

Of course, many people watch the cycles of the moon, simply because it is so beautiful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driftwood Designs and its customers have been ahead of the curve for some time, with Driftwood’s annual illustrated Moon calendars, stunningly depicting each full moon over the course of the year, allowing people to keep track of the cycles, live in harmony with its influence and be aware of names attributed to each full moon.

Moon diary 2025

As a result of the range’s popularity, the creative half of the company, Lizzie Spikes has spent time researching full moon names and creating a new year’s worth of illustrations for 2025.

What’s in the range – and what’s new

Every year, Driftwood Designs produces an illustrated calendar with all the full moon dates. The calendar shows some of the many names that our full moons have been given by different cultures over the centuries, based on Lizzie’s research. Lizzie has compiled and illustrated some of the full moon names that she found most inspiring. This is the first year Lizzie has introduced native American moon names, as she found some fabulous ones during her research. Alongside these, she has used moon names of Celtic origin and some taken from old English almanacs. All the moon names are inspired by, and deeply rooted in, nature and in the cycle of the year and, as such, they lend themselves perfectly to the journey through the natural year of a calendar and a diary.The paintings for each month and each full moon, like the Moon names, beautifully capture the changing of the seasons and the passing of the year. New this year is the month-to-view calendar, perfect for your office or kitchen to keep track of each month and note down birthdays, events and appointments.

Every year, these illustrations can also be purchased in the form of tea towels, greetings cards and large prints which can be hung on the wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lizzie Spikes

For 2025, owing to the huge popularity of the Moons range with American customers, there is now a US version of the illustrations in poster form, to ensure that the dates reflect the appearance of the full moon in North America, two of which differ this year.

Also new this year is moon-themed diary from Driftwood Designs. This week-to-view diary has the days named in both English and Welsh, as well as a useful notes section on each page. The phases of the moon are detailed for each month and – of course – it is beautifully illustrated throughout.

The products in the Moons 2025 range are perfect as a last-minute Christmas gift idea, a thank you for a favour rendered over the festive period or just because you can. Treat yourself or a loved one to some stunning fine art by Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes, with an affordable price tag. Or, if you love the sound of these designs and want to spread the lunar love more widely, the very reasonably-priced greetings cards are a great way to do so.

See the full range here: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/?s=moons&post_type=product&et_pb_include_posts=yes&et_pb_include_pages=yes

Moon greetings cards

ABOUT DRIFTWOOD DESIGNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driftwood Designs incorporates the work of Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes whose passion is creating illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more. This means her art can be incorporated into people’s everyday lives in the form of oven gloves, lamp shades, coasters, aprons and even clocks. Lizzie and her business partner Becky Barratt are both native to Wales and they have grown from a home-based business to three shops in Wales. They also they also have an online shop, which is figuratively packed to the rafters with beautiful, accessibly priced products.https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/https://www.facebook.com/lizziespikesdriftwoodhttps://www.instagram.com/drifteddesigns/