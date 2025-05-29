The most popular celebrity perfume lines of 2025

Tell us your news

A new study has unveiled which celebrities have the most influential perfumes.

The research, conducted by marketing experts Skyline Social, examined worldwide search volumes on Google Keyword Planner. Celebrities with the highest number of searches for a combination of keywords, such as ‘Celine Dion perfume’ and ‘Solstice Bloom perfume’ have been named in the top ten most popular of 2024.

Ariana Grande takes the crown as the most influential celebrity to own a perfume line, with 884,102 average monthly searches for her fragrances worldwide. When the singer-songwriter and actress isn’t playing Glinda in Wicked, she manages her impressive collection of unique perfumes, including LOVENOTES, Cloud Eau de Parfum, and more.

In second place, with 460,863 worldwide average monthly searches, is BIRDS OF A FEATHER singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. The nine-time Grammy Award winner launched her first perfume, Eilish, in November 2021. Since then, she has released Eilish No. 2 and Eilish No. 3, as well as shower gels and candles.

In 2024, Sabrina Carpenter became a household name with her number one singles Espresso and Please Please Please. She first released her perfume line in 2022, with Sweet Tooth Eau de Parfum’s unique chocolate shaped packagingcatching everyone's attention. So, it’s no surprise that Sabrina ranks third with 291,238 average monthly searches worldwide.

Antonio Banderas, Spanish actor known for his roles in Interview with the Vampire and The Mask of Zorro, ranks fourth with 166,135 global average monthly searches. With an extensive range of male and female perfumes, there’s a scent for everyone to enjoy, from King of Seduction to The Icon.

Table: Celebrities with the most influential perfume lines

Rank Celebrity Combined average monthly search volume 1 Ariana Grande 884,102 2 Billie Eilish 460,863 3 Sabrina Carpenter 291,238 4 Antonio Banderas 166,135 5 Paris Hilton 140,774 6 Melanie Martinez 121,926 7 Nicki Minaj 112,083 8 Elizabeth Taylor 103,376 9 Taylor Swift 94,829 10 Shakira 92,599

Paris Hilton is the fifth most influential celebrity to own a perfume line, with 140,774 average monthly searches worldwide. The Simple Life reality star andHilton Hotel heiress has launched an incredible 29 fragrances, according to her website, including Heiress Parfum and Ruby Rush.

With 121,926 global average monthly searches, Melanie Martinez, American singer-songwriter famous for Too Close, Death, and Void, ranks sixth. First launched in 2016, her Cry Baby Perfume Milk, which smells like strawberry milk and comes in delightful baby bottle packaging, was reportedly sold for $1,000, according to TikTok.

Nicki Minaj ranks seventh, with 112,083 worldwide average monthly searches. Elizabeth Taylor ranks in eighth place, with 103,376 average monthly searches globally, followed by Taylor Swift in ninth, with 94,829 global average monthly searches for her perfumes that were released back in the early 2010s. Shakira is the tenth most influential celebrity with a perfume line, with 92,599 global searches.

Ash Davis from Skyline Socialcommented, “This study suggests that the world will see record-breaking sales for celebrity perfume lines this year, especially Ariana Grande’s collection. These findings highlight the growing demand for luxury fragrances, and with holiday shopping in full swing, these iconic scents are poised to fly off the shelves.”