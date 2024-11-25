The NFL teams with the most in-demand merchandise for Christmas 2024

A new study has revealed the NFL teams with the most popular merch ahead of Christmas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study has revealed the NFL teams with the most in-demand merchandise ahead of Christmas 2024, with the San Francisco 49ers topping the list.

The odds and sportsbook comparison site, Oddspedia, analysed the average online search volume for each team’s merchandise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key search terms included phrases such as ‘[Team] merch,’ ‘[Team] merch near me,’ and ‘Buy [Team] merch online.’

For each team, the study calculated a total average monthly search volume, which was then used to determine the final ranking.

The study revealed that the San Francisco 49ers have the most in-demand merchandise in the lead-up to Christmas, topping the ranking with an average monthly search volume of 199,004. According to the study, the ‘49ers jersey’ is the most frequently searched item of NFL merchandise in the United States.

The Dallas Cowboys have the second-most popular merchandise, with a total search volume of 179,008. One of the team’s most popular search terms included ‘Dallas Cowboys cap,’ which accounted for 24,794 searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the study, the Detroit Lions have the third most popular merchandise, with an average monthly search volume of 170,707. Last season, the team won its first playoff game in 32 years, breaking its notorious losing streak. The study found that the Detroit Lions jersey is the second most in-demand piece of NFL merchandise in the United States. The Kansas City Chiefs are in fourth place with a total search volume of 140,991. The team’s merchandise skyrocketed in popularity after Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift became public, with many Swifties purchasing Chiefs merch to wear to the Eras Tour. The study found that ‘Chiefs jersey’ is one of the team’s most popular search terms, accounting for 26,717 online searches. The Philadelphia Eagles merchandise is the fifth most in-demand in the NFL. The team’s merchandise has a total search volume of 140,477, with popular search terms including ‘Eagles hat’ and ‘Eagles sweatshirt.’ Interestingly, the study also revealed that Michigan has the highest average monthly search volume for NFL merch in the United States, topping the list with 1,158 searches per 100,000 people.

Delaware is second on the list, with 947.05 searches per 100,000 people, while Nevada is in third place with an average of 873.41 searches for NFL merchandise. The study also shed light on the most popular NFL team within the states without a local team. For example, Alabama has the highest number of searches for Miami Dolphins merchandise, while Delaware residents search for Philadelphia Eagles merch more than any other team’s merchandise. Callum Wilson, the spokesperson for Oddspedia, commented: “Merchandise is an extremely important way for fans to express their support for a team, which is why NFL merch plays such an important role in the fan community.

"NFL merchandise also makes for fantastic and thoughtful Christmas presents, whether it's a jersey, cap, or collector's item.

“This study illustrates how some teams stand out in the popularity of NFL merchandise, with teams like the 49ers, Cowboys, and Detroit Lions rising above others and even surpassing the popularity of local teams in New Jersey, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The top-ranking teams in this study all performed incredibly last season, which explains why there is such a demand for merchandise ahead of this season. This data demonstrates that the support for the top-ranking teams goes beyond having a local fan base and extends into nationwide popularity.”

This information was provided by the odds and sportsbook comparison site, Oddspedia - https://oddspedia.com/us/sportsbooks