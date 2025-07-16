The Pizza Company launches huge year-long ‘Play & Win’ reward promotion with First Choice Holidays, Cineworld, Buyagift and SkateHut

The Pizza Company

Buying a Pizza Co. pizza to enjoy at home with family and friends has never been more exciting – or more rewarding. The Pizza Company today announces a new nationwide reward promotion with four leading household names. The ‘Play & Win’ campaign will give tens of thousands of Pizza Co. shoppers the chance to win from a prize fund worth over £100,000 – simply by picking up a promotional Pizza Co. pack from Tesco, Ocado, One Stop or Whoosh.

· Five-star all-inclusive holiday for four up for grabs and 12x £1,000 holiday vouchers

· Thousands of movie tickets, popcorns and Unlimited Cineworld passes

· Over £16,000 worth of amazing experiences, days out and special moments

· E-BMX, BMX bikes, scooters, skateboards and more!

First Choice Holidays – Britain’s leading holiday brand – is giving one lucky Pizza Co. shopper the chance to win a five-star, all-inclusive holiday for four people. 12 others will win £1,000 holiday vouchers to spend with First Choice Holidays, and thousands more will receive money-off vouchers to put towards their next adventure.

Buyagift – the UK’s top gift experience provider – is offering a £1,000 voucher as the superstar prize. Plus, 48 shoppers will receive a £250 voucher and 84 lucky winners will get a £50 voucher – that’s over £16,000 worth of prizes to enjoy unforgettable experiences, theme park thrills, spa escapes or even a traditional afternoon tea.

Cineworld – one of the world’s largest cinema operators – is giving away a private screening for friends and family, plus a birthday party screening at a Cineworld of your choice. 12 lucky winners will bag Unlimited Cineworld passes, while 5,000 movie tickets and 5,000 popcorns are also up for grabs.

SkateHut – the UK’s number one destination for action sports gear – is offering standout prizes including an E-BMX, 12 BMX bikes, 24 Rampage scooters and 60 skateboards. 10% off discount vouchers will also be available to winning Pizza Co. shoppers across the year.

On top of all these exciting giveaways, Pizza Co. will offer 800 prizes in the form of branded merchandise and money-off vouchers.

Plus there are an unlimited number of discount codes from all Promotional Companies involved. So every promotional pack is a winning moment waiting to happen.

From 14th June 2025, shoppers can enter by buying a promotional Pizza Co. pack in-store or online, entering the barcode and a special code from the Pizza Co. Facebook page. Registration is required for prize fulfilment and to capture delivery details.

Andy Collins, Head of Commercial at The Pizza Company said: “I’ve worked at Pizza Co. since day one – and this is one of our biggest and most exciting moments. We’re rewarding our shoppers in a way that’s fun, fresh and genuinely impactful – giving them a little lift when they enjoy one of our pizzas. Someone is going to win a five-star holiday this year – just from their weekly shop!”

Andy Stern, Head of Marketing at First Choice Holidays said: “Pizza and holidays? A dream combo. We’re proud to be working with Pizza Co. to deliver some incredible prizes – and a well-deserved escape for our lucky winners.”

Grainne Clarke, Head of Corporate Sales & Partnerships at Cineworld. “We’re thrilled to bring together two of life’s greatest joys – cinema and pizza – plus the chance to win while you eat! With movie magic prizes up for grabs from private screenings to free tickets, and a special ticket price for pizza lovers across the UK. This partnership is all about sharing great experiences and rewarding our film fans in the most delicious way.”

Richard Skidmore, Head of Marketing, SkateHut added: “SkateHut has always stood for fun and freedom – and what better match than pizza? We’re thrilled to be part of this campaign and can’t wait to see the smiles it brings.”