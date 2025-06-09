The seven best insurance policies for new pet owners - and three of the weirdest

Bringing a new pet home is a journey filled with excitement, cuddles, and unexpected challenges – not least of which is deciphering the complex world of pet insurance. For first-time pet owners, the insurance landscape can feel like navigating a labyrinth blindfolded, with an overwhelming array of options that seem designed to confuse rather than comfort.

UK pet owners are faced with a myriad of options to protect their furry friends, so here’s a round-up of seven standout categories in pet insurance to help pet parents find the perfect insurance for their animal companions - alongside some of the more unusual policies out there…

Best for Budget Coverage: Direct Line

Direct Line's Essential policy offers a no-frills approach to pet insurance. With a vet fees cover limit of £4,000 per condition for up to 12 months from the time the condition starts, it's ideal for those seeking basic protection. Whilst basic, its Essentials policy does provide cover for accidents, injuries and disease - including dental accidents.

Best for Multi-Pet Households: More Than

More Than offers attractive discounts for multi-pet policies, making it easier for households with multiple animals to keep everyone protected without multiplying costs. Better yet, they provide a substantial discount for insuring more than one pet - they offer a 15% discount for each additional pet insured on the same policy - meaning big savings for households with many pets.

They also allow for insuring both cats and dogs on the same multi-pet policy, and all pets are covered under one policy with a single renewal date, simplifying management for pet owners.

Most Comprehensive Coverage: Napo

Looking for an insurance provider that goes above and beyond the basic? Napo is setting tails wagging with its all-encompassing approach to pet protection. Its policies cover everything from accidents and illnesses to dental work and behavioural treatments. With up to £16,000 in annual vet fee coverage and free 24/7 video calls with UK vets, Napo ensures your pet is covered from tooth to tail. The cherry on top? A low excess of just £99 per condition per year, proving that comprehensive doesn't have to mean costly.

Best for Older Animals: Petsure

If you're a new pet parent welcoming an older dog into your life, choosing the right insurance policy can be particularly tricky.

Petsure imposes no upper age limits, meaning your dog is eligible regardless of their senior status. Additionally, their policy for senior pets accounts for pre-existing conditions—often a major hurdle for older pets—ensuring your pet receives the care they need without exclusions or compromises. With coverage for vet fees up to £15,000 per year, it offers substantial financial protection, whether for routine treatments or unexpected emergencies.

Top Pick for Dental Care: LV

LV's Lifetime policies are giving pets something to smile about. With comprehensive dental treatment coverage, they're ensuring that your pet's pearly whites stay healthy. Its Lifetime policies cover dental treatment for your pet as long as they've had an annual dental examination and any treatment recommended is carried out within 6 months.

And an added bonus - they give a 10% discount for your first year of cover if you buy online. Perfect for pet parents looking to save a bit of money.

Best for Travel Coverage: PetGuard

PetGuard stands out as the go-to choice for globetrotting pet parents with its comprehensive overseas travel cover. They provide up to £2000 per policy term for quarantine expenses if your pet's microchip fails or if they're quarantined due to illness. Additionally, PetGuard offers up to £1,500 per policy term for emergency expenses, including veterinary treatment abroad, lost pet documents, or unexpected re-worming costs due to travel delays.

Best for Holistic and Alternative Treatments: PetPlan

As alternative therapies gain popularity, some insurers now cover treatments like acupuncture, hydrotherapy, or herbal medicine

Petplan emerges as the top UK-based pet insurance brand for holistic and alternative treatments. Their Covered For Life® plan offers comprehensive coverage for a wide range of complementary therapies, including acupuncture, chiropractic manipulation, herbal medicine, homeopathy, hydrotherapy and osteopathy. Its policy offers £2,000 annually for dogs and cats, and £750 for rabbits, specifically for these alternative therapies.

And three of the weirdest…

Best for Unusual Pets: ExoticDirect

For those with pets that slither, hop, or flutter, ExoticDirect offers tailored coverage for the more unusual members of the family. They cover many unique animals - including pygmy hedgehogs, skunks, sugar gliders, meerkats, micropigs and even llamas! They are the UK’s leading provider of pet insurance for birds, reptiles and small mammals.

Best for Exotic Fish: CatDogFish

When it comes to exotic fish insurance, CatDogFish stands out as a top choice for UK pet owners seeking tailored coverage for their aquatic companions. CatDogFish offers specialized policies designed to cover veterinary care for fish, including treatments for illnesses or injuries that may arise in your tank. Its plans are flexible, allowing fish enthusiasts to select the level of coverage that best suits their needs, ensuring peace of mind for both rare and common species.

Best for Birds of Prey: British Pet Insurance

Got an eagle you need insured? Unlike many other pet insurance brands, British Pet Insurance goes above and beyond covering the standard pets and extends its coverage to birds of prey. They cover hawks, owls, eagles, buzzards, falcons, kites and more for up to £5,000 in vet fees and additional optional extras to suit.