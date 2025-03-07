The smart security tech every woman needs to stay safe at home
While the risks of walking home alone or in the dark are well known, it’s equally important to talk about how women can feel safe in their own homes. That's where modern security systems and technology come into play—helping women take control of their own security.
Glenn Flannery, Commercial Director at Spy Alarms reveals how technology can help women feel more protected at home.
CCTV Cameras
Installing CCTV cameras is a game-changer for home security. They not only deter potential intruders but also offer 24/7 monitoring, allowing you to access footage from around your home at any time, whether it is to monitor maintenance being carried out while you are out, or to make sure your home is safe while on holiday.
With smart technology, CCTV systems can be connected to smart home apps, enabling you to check your property from anywhere, whether you're at work, on holiday, or simply running errands.
Video Doorbells
Ever found yourself hesitating to open the door to an unexpected visitor? Whether it’s a delivery person or a stranger, it’s unnerving not knowing who’s on the other side. Video doorbells eliminate that uncertainty, giving you the ability to see and communicate with visitors, even when you're not home. This simple yet powerful tool adds another layer of security and control, particularly for women who may feel vulnerable when answering the door.
With the added benefit of controlling access remotely, whether from the kitchen, living room, or elsewhere, video doorbells provide an extra layer of convenience and security.