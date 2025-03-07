The smart security tech every woman needs to stay safe at home

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

In today’s world, personal safety, especially for women, is a top priority. The growing conversations on social platforms like TikTok, especially with trends like "Run Like a Girl," show that the need for discussions around personal security is more important than ever.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the risks of walking home alone or in the dark are well known, it’s equally important to talk about how women can feel safe in their own homes. That's where modern security systems and technology come into play—helping women take control of their own security.

Glenn Flannery, Commercial Director at Spy Alarms reveals how technology can help women feel more protected at home.

CCTV Cameras

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Installing CCTV cameras is a game-changer for home security. They not only deter potential intruders but also offer 24/7 monitoring, allowing you to access footage from around your home at any time, whether it is to monitor maintenance being carried out while you are out, or to make sure your home is safe while on holiday.

With smart technology, CCTV systems can be connected to smart home apps, enabling you to check your property from anywhere, whether you're at work, on holiday, or simply running errands.

Video Doorbells

Ever found yourself hesitating to open the door to an unexpected visitor? Whether it’s a delivery person or a stranger, it’s unnerving not knowing who’s on the other side. Video doorbells eliminate that uncertainty, giving you the ability to see and communicate with visitors, even when you're not home. This simple yet powerful tool adds another layer of security and control, particularly for women who may feel vulnerable when answering the door.

With the added benefit of controlling access remotely, whether from the kitchen, living room, or elsewhere, video doorbells provide an extra layer of convenience and security.