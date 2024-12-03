The UK’s most and least stressful cities for Christmas shopping

Outside Village Tree 2023

With Christmas fast approaching, many have begun their Christmas shopping. However, for many Christmas shopping doesn’t quite get them in the festive mood. In 2023, a survey conducted by YouGov showed that more than two-fifths of Christmas shoppers are stressed about gift shopping.

Considering this, the experts at Moneyboat have determined which UK cities are the least and most stressful shopping experiences.

Based on factors such as parking availability, train station volume, and international visitors, number of bars and restaurants and number of shopping centres to determine the least and most stressful places to shop this festive season.

Nottingham tops the list as the least stressful city, offering ample parking and a calm shopping environment. At the other end, Reading ranks as the most stressful, with limited parking and high visitor numbers adding to the festive chaos.

The research aims to help shoppers plan their trips wisely and reduce stress during the busy festive period.

Nottingham is the most relaxed place to shop this Christmas

Nottingham comes in first place as the least stressful city. With an impressive score of 5.80 and boasting 44 car parks and welcoming a comparatively modest 189,000 international visitors.

Nottingham offers a less hectic shopping environment than some of the busier destinations on the list. It caters to every shopper’s preference, combining a variety of indoor shopping centres with lively outdoor markets, making it the best choice for a festive shopping spree.

Newcastle comes in second place

Coming in second is Newcastle upon Tyne, with a close score of 5.15. Attracting 248,000 international visitors annually, it surpasses Nottingham in footfall but also offers an impressive 53 car parks to accommodate shoppers. Additionally, Newcastle’s compact city centre ensures that many shops are just a short stroll apart, providing added convenience for shoppers visiting the city.

Reading is the most stressful place to shop

Scoring just 2.64, Reading takes the unenviable title of the UK’s most stressful city for shopping. With only 8 car parks available—a notably low number on our list—you’ll need to plan ahead and arrive early to secure a spot and avoid added frustration. On top of this, the city’s 457 restaurants and annual influx of 164,000 international visitors mean you’re likely to encounter plenty of crowds and activity during your visit.

The UK’s capital is named the second most stressful shopping city

Next on the list is London, with a score of 3.09. The city boasts an impressive 623 bars, 20,621 restaurants, and an astonishing 16,118,000 international visitors annually, so it’s no wonder that shopping here can feel a touch overwhelming. However, with 53 shopping centres dotted across the capital, there’s no shortage of options when deciding where to take a shopping trip.

