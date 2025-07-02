These are America's best cities to grab the new Fourth of July Firework Frappuccino from Starbucks

Your World

Santa Clarita, California, is America's best city for Starbucks fans to try the new Firework Frappuccino, with its Starbucks stores averaging a 4.31 rating out of five. At the other end of the scale, Newark, New Jersey, has the worst average Starbucks rating of 3.43 out of five, with the New York City metro area claiming three of the bottom 10 cities for Starbucks. The Firework Frappuccino is a limited time special Starbucks drink to celebrate the Fourth of July available from July 1 to July 7.

Price-tracking website Pricelisto.com analysed customer ratings for a sample of 3,177 Starbucks locations with at least 50 Google reviews across 123 major U.S. cities to determine which offer the best experiences for Starbucks fans to try the new Firework Frappuccino.

Santa Clarita, California, has America's highest average rating for its Starbucks locations, giving Starbucks fans the best chance to enjoy the coffee chain's new Firework Frappuccino. The city, found in the Los Angeles metro area, averaged a 4.31 rating out of five across 21 locations.

The Los Angeles metro area has two cities in the top 10, with Santa Clarita joined by Long Beach in joint fourth. Los Angeles itself was tied for thirty-fifth, with a 4.12 average rating across 112 stores.

Virginia Beach, Virginia, is the tied second-best city to grab the new Firework Frappuccino. Located in the Hampton Roads metro area, the city averaged 4.25 out of five across 19 of its locations. Two other Hampton Roads cities made the top 10 for Starbucks: Chesapeake in fourth, and Norfolk in eighth.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, also ranks second, with an average rating of 4.25 across 11 Starbucks locations.

Chesapeake, Virginia, is tied fourth, averaging 4.24 out of 5 across eight of its locations.

Long Beach, California, is also the fourth-best city to try the new Firework Frappuccino, with ratings of 4.24 on average across 20 sampled locations.

El Paso, Texas, is the best city in Texas and tied sixth best in America for Starbucks fans to get the new Firework Frappuccino. The city averaged a 4.23 rating across 19 locations.

Hialeah, Florida, is also sixth, with a 4.23 average rating for its four locations in the sample. The city is located in the Miami metro area.

Norfolk, Virginia, has a 4.22 average rating across five of its Starbucks stores, America's eighth best.

Five cities tied for ninth place with an average score of 4.2 out of five across their Starbucks stores. These were: Orlando, Florida, St. Petersburg, Florida, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Augusta, Georgia.

As for the worst cities for Starbucks, Newark, New Jersey, is the worst city in America to grab the new Firework Frappuccino on average. Seven of its sampled locations averaged just 3.43 out of five, placing it last among the 123 cities analyzed.

The New York metro area has three cities in the bottom 10, with Yonkers, New York, tied for second worst, with its three Starbucks locations averaging 3.67, and New York City in eighth worst, averaging 3.78 out of five over 127 qualifying stores.

Detroit, Michigan, is tied second from bottom, with Starbucks in the Motor City recording an average rating of 3.67 across seven sampled locations.

Boston, Massachusetts, is tied fourth from last with a 3.69 rating across 44 locations.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ties with Boston for fourth worst, with an average rating of 3.69 across 49 sampled locations.

"It's interesting to see the regional differences at play," commented a spokesperson from Pricelisto.com. "For example, it's fascinating to see the New York metro area has such poor average ratings. New York City has a reputation for an excellent coffee culture, so perhaps it's harder to stand out in such a competitive environment.

"However, the data shows there is no correlation between the size of the city and its average Starbucks ratings, so further study would be needed to identify why New York metro area cities scored so poorly."

