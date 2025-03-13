These are the UK's most loved products including Cadbury Dairy Milk, Yorkshire Tea and Walkers Crisps

Supermarket shelves

A host of national treasures are so beloved by Brits that we wouldn't want a day to pass without them - according to new research by Product of the Year.

One in eight UK consumers say they ‘couldn’t live without’ Cadbury Dairy Milk (13%) or Coca-Cola (12%) when asked to name their must-have FMCG brands. This was followed by one in 10 (9%) who said they couldn’t live without the UK’s best-selling tea brand, Yorkshire Tea.

Colgate, Walkers Crisps, Heinz Baked Beans and Red Bull were also named in the research that polled 8,000 consumers (carried out by Kantar on behalf of Product of the Year).

UK’s Top Brands:

1. Cadbury Dairy Milk

2. Coca-Cola

3. Yorkshire Tea

4. Colgate

5. Walkers Crisps

6. Heinz Baked Beans

7. Red Bull

8. Nescafé Gold Blend

9. McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives

10. Warburtons Bread

11. McCain’s Oven Chips

12. Persil

13. Birds Eye Fish Fingers

14. Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut

15. Mars

Happiness drives consumer choice

When asked why they made their selection, over a third of consumers put their choice down to ‘trust’ (36%), feeling they can rely on their favourite brands to be consistently good. One in three (33%) said their chosen brand makes them ‘happy’, other motivators included ‘comfort’ (14%), making them feel ‘nostalgic’ (11%) and ‘excited’ (6%).

“Legacy brands like these hold a special place in our hearts,” says Helga Slater, MD of Product of the Year. “They’ve stood the test of time, but they continue to innovate to hold our attention, whether through limited edition launches, marketing flair or a packaging makeover... They continue to impress consumers, inspiring emotional responses. It brings new meaning to the adage, the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach!”

This year, Coca-Cola won a Product of the Year award in the ‘Premixed’ category for a product that puts a modern twist on an old classic – Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola (in a can!), demonstrating how a legacy brand can stay relevant to new audiences.

Product of the Year recently announced the winners of the 2025 award at a star-studded awards ceremony held in iconic London venue, Quaglino’s. The full list of winners is available online.