These are the work Secret Santa gifts Brits don't want this Christmas

BrewDog unveils its festive lineup for 2024

Despite it being the season of giving, a fifth of Brits admit that buying presents is their least favourite thing about Christmas, according to new research from Britain's biggest craft brewer, BrewDog.

Beer or alcohol was one of the most sought after gifts Brits would be delighted to receive - which sits well with us a brewer! However, stationery, socks, and a calendar were amongst the most unpopular Secret Santa gifts that Brits don’t want to receive from their work colleagues this year.

So BrewDog is providing inspiration to anyone searching for that perfect beery gift for their Secret Santa, with its full festive lineup for 2024 revealed.

Hoppy Christmas - £17.99 for 12 cans

Returning for another festive season, welcome back Hoppy Christmas. An anti-festive IPA packed full of summery flavours, this special single-hop Simcoe brew is a modern Christmas classic. Delivering tangy citrus, papaya, pineapple and malt flavours by the sack load, it’s sure to spread beer cheer this Christmas.

Elf - £9.99 for 8 cans

What’s the best way to spread Christmas cheer? Drinking a can of BrewDog’s sellout brew, Elf lager, of course! Back by popular demand for another year, Elf lager is a crisp and fresh 4.5% German-style pilsner. Trust us, it’s the most perfect tipple for cotton-headed ninny-muggins’ to feel merry and bright this Christmas!

Craft Beer Advent Calendar - £44

What’s Christmas without an advent calendar? This year’s showstopping calendar is bursting with 24 x 330ml and 440ml cans plus a glass - perfect for beer fans to enjoy each day of the festive December countdown. Packed with celebrated staples and festive favourites, this is one Christmas gift you won’t mind giving early.

12 Beers of Christmas Mixed Pack - £16.19

12 drummers drumming? More like 12 beers for drinking. This collection of fan favourite best selling beers is the perfect beery gift this Christmas. Featuring BrewDog favourites like Punk IPA, Lost Lager and Hazy Jane, alongside new spins on the classics like Hazy Jane Guava, Wingman Tropical Storm and Post Punk, and festive showstoppers like Hoppy Xmas and Clockwork Tangerine, this is one gift sure to please the beer lover on your shopping list.

Festive Mixed Pack - £13.49

Unsure what beery gift to buy? Look no further than BrewDog’s Festive Mixed Pack. This special gift pack is stuffed with headliner classics Lost Lager, Punk IPA and Hazy Jane, as well as Hoppy Christmas and BrewDog’s newest stout brew, Rocky Road - a 6.8% marshmallow stout packed full of chocolate brownie, marshmallow, raspberry and vanilla flavours. We’re sure Yule love this.

Personalised Cans - £26.99

If you’re looking for a truly personal gift, you can’t go wrong with this. Six cans of personalised Xmas themed Punk IPA with space for a photo and message chosen by you, with an exclusive harmony glass to drink them with.

Blanket - £31.99

This Christmas, a beer blanket may not be enough to keep you warm - you will need one to see you through the chilly December nights. BrewDog’s Christmas blanket is embellished with BrewDog logos and festive colours. Cosy up this Christmas with BrewDog.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog says: “It may have come around quickly, but at BrewDog we’re always ready for Christmas. For 2024, we’ve relaunched festive favourite beers, brand new merch, and crowd pleasing gifts, taking the stress out of shopping for that beer fan in your life - or simply a treat to get you through the festive planning. You can’t go wrong with our beery gifts, and we can’t wait for everyone to unwrap their BrewDog treats under the tree this Christmas.”

For more information on BrewDog’s festive line-up, please visit: https://brewdog.com/pages/christmas-gift-guide