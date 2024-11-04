These common "cleaning hacks" will ruin your precious jewellery

Jewellery is not just a financial investment, it’s often a symbol of cherished memories and significant moments.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help you keep your pieces looking their best, diamond engagement rings and fine jewellery experts at Mark Broumand have shared a list of practical, affordable tips for your jewellery. These expert-recommended steps will help ensure that your beloved items, from engagement rings to heirloom pieces, continue to shine and remain in excellent condition for years to come.

1. Keep your jewellery sparkling with gentle cleaning methods Regular cleaning is crucial to maintaining your jewellery's luster. Experts recommend a simple and safe method: use warm water, a few drops of mild dishwashing liquid, and a soft brush. This technique is suitable for most gold, silver, and gemstone pieces and gently removes dirt without risking damage. While some online hacks suggest using baking soda or toothpaste to clean jewellery, experts warn against it. Toothpaste contains abrasive particles that can scratch delicate metals and stones, dulling their shine over time. Even hard gems like diamonds can become cloudy with repeated use. For safe cleaning, stick to gentler, proven methods that protect your jewellery's longevity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Keep jewellery away from direct sunlight Prolonged exposure to sunlight can fade the colour and reduce the durability of many gemstones. When not in use, store your jewellery in a cool, dark place to maintain its beauty and prevent any negative effects from light and heat.

3. Store your pieces properly to prevent damage How you store your jewellery can significantly impact its longevity. Storing each piece separately in a soft-lined box or pouch will help to avoid tangling, scratching, or rubbing against other items. Necklaces and chains should be fastened to prevent knots, while pearls, known for their delicate nature, should always be stored away from harder gemstones to avoid any breakage.

4. Protect your jewellery from harmful chemicals Everyday chemicals can severely damage your jewellery. Chlorine, in particular, can weaken metals and damage gemstones. To protect your pieces, remove them before swimming or cleaning, and if they come into contact with any chemicals, rinse them immediately with water and allow them to air dry completely. If you're heading on holiday, experts suggest minimising contact between your jewellery and sunscreen or lotions, as these can leave residue that dull the shine and compromise the quality of the pieces.

5. Regular inspections are essential Before wearing any jewellery, take a moment to inspect it. Check that clasps are secure, stones are set firmly, and that there are no visible signs of wear, such as scratches or dirt buildup. Early detection of issues can prevent more significant problems down the line and ensure your jewellery remains in top condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Put together a jewelry care kit Creating a dedicated jewellery care kit can make maintenance easy and convenient. Include items such as a soft-bristled brush, a lint-free cloth, and a gentle silver polish. Tweezers and cotton buds can also be useful for reaching small, intricate areas, ensuring your jewellery stays clean and well-preserved.

7. Insure your investment Whether it's a new purchase or an heirloom piece, insuring your jewellery is a wise decision. Understand the coverage provided by warranties and insurance policies to ensure your pieces are protected against potential loss, theft, or damage. A spokesperson for Mark Broumand commented on the advice: "With proper care, your jewellery can remain as brilliant and beautiful as the day you first wore it. These simple yet effective steps are essential for preserving both the beauty and longevity of your treasured pieces, ensuring they continue to sparkle and retain their value for generations to come."